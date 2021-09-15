TIDIOUTE — Tidioute Community Charter School announced on Monday that grades six through 12 will move to four days of remote learning beginning today.
The announcement was posted on the district website in the form of a letter to parents and guardians.
The TCCS Board of Trustees and administration agreed to follow the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health on schools and COVID-19.
The school intends to return to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 20.
As of Monday, TCCS has had 17 positive COVID cases over the past 10 day period, according to the letter. During the remainder of this week, the school is going to re-evaluate its COVID safety procedures.
The 17 reported COVID positive cases have been primarily identified and reported through the Pennsylvania Department of Health for families of students in in grades six to 12.
Grades K4 through grade 5 will continue to report to school daily.
The letter expressed gratitude for the support of the students and staff to ensure that the school staff are keeping everyone safe and healthy.
For more information, call TCCS if at (814) 484-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.