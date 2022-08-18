Titusville City Council had a busy meeting on Tuesday night and discussed a number of topics including updating the public on the current refuse situation, the tabling of a new alternate side of the street parking ordinance, a presentation about a potential sidewalk improvement program and continuing the junior council program.
The meeting ended on a low note, as council said goodbye to Junior Councilman Gavin Griffin, who participated in his last meeting before heading off to college.
On Monday, the city’s refuse provider, Raccoon Refuse, sent City Manager Neil Fratus an email saying that the company was closed, and that they would no longer provide refuse service. While a long-term solution is found, city employees from the Public Works Department will provide refuse service in the city.
Mayor Jon Crouch called this move a “temporary bandaid.” Crouch said that Fratus and the public works crews should be commended for stepping up and saving the city from a public health crisis, and asked that residents only leave basic trash out for the foreseeable future.
In attendance at the meeting was City Solicitor Tim Wachter, who shed some light on the path that the city must go down to find a more permanent solution. Included in the contract was a $349,000 performance bond that the city can claim if Raccoon Refuse does not meet expectations in regards to refuse collection performance, and the contract was in default.
Wachter said at the meeting that he had already made a claim on behalf of the city to get the performance bond, and had sent a certified letter to Raccoon Refuse telling them that the contract was now in default.
The bond, according to Wachter, should help the city cover expenses related to getting a new refuse provider. Wachter told council that they have “broad power” if a public health emergency is declared.
If it is declared, city council would be able to get an emergency refuse contract without going through the bidding process.
Getting a new provider, though, could be a difficult process. Wachter asked that council and city residents to “temper expectations” when it comes to a new contract and provider.
“My understanding is that there isn’t a company that has the ability to provide for flexible surge demands,” said Wachter. “The only way they would be able to ramp up to get to the point where their providing service is if they get a long term contract.”
The question of how long the contract would be, and what the price of the contract might be, will depend on, according to Wachter, the demand and how the service marked can meet that demand. He did say the service bond should help mitigate the costs that the new contract will put on city residents.
An issue that has been discussed at multiple different past council meetings has been the issue of alternate street parking. At the last council meeting, a majority of council members decided to vote against the second reading of the proposed changes to alternate side of the street parking. Since that last meeting, Deputy Mayor Sara Jones and Chad Covell had worked on developing a new iteration.
The new bill was presented at Tuesday’s meeting, with a few changes that include shortening the program from Oct. 1 to April 30 to having alternate side street parking from Nov. 15 to March 15. There were also concerns about how the rule would impact student parking near the high school, and changes to the bill left out many streets near the school. The new bill did keep the same time frame of 8 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Throughout the entire process, Councilman Sam Logsdon has opposed a blanket parking ban, feeling that it should operate following a weather advisory.
“Why not just do it when storms are coming,” said Logsdon. Councilman Jason Drake said he felt the same way. Drake also felt that if there were to be a blanket program, it should start in December.
Drake put forward a motion to reject the new version of the bill, but that motion died with a lack of second. A motion to table the vote was approved by a three to one vote, with Drake being the lone dissenting vote. Crouch and Logsdon said they would work on the bill before the next meeting.
At his last meeting, Junior Councilman Gavin Griffin went out with the spotlight on him. Griffin has been spearheading an effort for a sidewalk program to return to the city to help low to moderate income residents afford to bring their sidewalks up to code.
Griffin said that Titusville is a city that should be walkable, but unfortunately has infrastructure that cannot have the same be said. Griffin planned a sidewalk survey outing that took place in June, where residents and city officials walked the sidewalks to identify just how large the problem is, and gather data.
“Many are cracked, crumbling, narrow, overgrown or non existent,” said Griffin. “I feel that by working to fix the sidewalks in the city, we can all have better access to every part of the city.”
Griffin provided stats and data of just how bad the issue is. The sidewalks were rated from one to four. The most common rating was two, which meant that they need partial replacement.
More than 100 sidewalks were classified as needing partial replacement. More than 50 fell under the category of needing complete replacement. Some of the problems were due to tree roots impacting sidewalks, Griffin said that for some sidewalks, trees were the “root of the issue.”
After identifying the problem, Griffin talked about how the city can fix the issue. He researched potential funding avenues, mentioning several grants from organizations like the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the United State Department of Transportation.
Griffin also mentioned that American Rescue Plan Act funding could be used for sidewalks, as well as Community Development Block Grant funding. The city has already pledged $30,000 of CDBG funds to help create the program.
Wachter mentioned at the end of the meeting that in all his years as a solicitor, he has not seen many more thorough or professional presentations than the one Griffin gave.
Also speaking during the presentation was Kristen Kerr, executive director of the Titusville Redevelopment Authority. Kerr gave details on what the program might look like.
Using similar programs from Lock Haven and Butler, Kerr said the TRA would help administer a program that gave a $3,000 grant to low and moderate income qualified homeowners for sidewalk work. The grant would act as a deferred loan that would lessen by $1,000 each year for three years.
Drake mentioned at the end of the presentation that one of the sidewalks in the presentation was in front of a rental property that he owned. He asked if landlord-owned homes would apply to the program.
“The first thing that came to my head is if I fix the sidewalk I’ll have to raise this persons rent to accommodate the cost,” said Drake. “Does the person who lives at the residence have to qualify as low income so as not to affect any increase in the rent? Or does it have to be the owner of the property?”
Kerr said that she wasn’t sure and that they could decide, but needed to make sure that they are compliant to guidelines attached to potential funding. She said it was something she could look into more.
At the end of the meeting, members of council took time to send Griffin off, offering words of appreciation over his work this past year. Multiple different members remarked at how Griffin had “set the bar high” for those that follow in the position next year. Logsdon said that “it has been a pleasure to work with you.”
With Griffin leaving the post, council did support the idea of continuing the program moving forward.
Meeting notes
Council unanimously approved a special event permit for the second annual Roughneck Gravel Roubaix. The event is not scheduled to take place May 27, 2023.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.