September 10, 2021 in Titusville is known as Betty and Carl Meinstereifel Day.
After earning Citizen of the Year honors at the Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday night, the City issued a proclamation proclaiming the day in their honor. To celebrate, the Meinstereifel’s, according to Betty, “Did anything we wanted to do.”
The day was headlined when they went to local eatery Fat Chad’s for dinner with friends.
The Meinstereifel’s were educators in the community for decades, before dedicating their lives to volunteering in the community. The two can often be found at Benson Memorial Library, where they like to help out, still educating Titusville all these years later.
