Titusville Lions Club President Mark Conrad recently presented members with the Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF).
The story of the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) is an epic one, filled with unlimited compassion and tireless support of Lions service, according to Conrad. For more than 50 years, the foundation has dedicated energies to increasing the ability of Lions everywhere, helping them empower the communities they serve. With every grant given, a history grows, along with the impact of Lions.
As recognition of humanitarian work, an MJF is an honor presented to those who donate $1,000 to LCIF or to people for whom a donation was made by others, often the club of which they are members. Said donations are the major source of income for the LCIF, providing 75 percent of its revenue, which helps millions of people around the world who have benefited through more than 11,340 foundation grants, totaling more than $826 million.
That number continues to grow in part from gifts from foundations, corporations, governments and non-Lions. However, the vast majority of LCIF’s funding comes through the donations from Lions Clubs and individual members.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship was established in 1973 and the progressive program (PMJF) began in 1986, in response to Lions’ request for a way to extend their commitment to LCIF. There are 54 levels in the PMJF program. As of January 2016, there have been 386,804 MJF recipients and 75,067 PMJF recipients worldwide.
Three members were honored with the prestigious awards due to their commitment to the club and selected by their peers as being most worthy for the honor.
Gina Evans received a Melvin Jones Fellowship award due to her tireless efforts on many levels since becoming a member since 2013. She has served as the club’s president twice and currently is on the board of directors. She also was a past Lioness Club president until that club disbanded. She and her husband, David, have been the hosts for the club’s picnics, which are held at their home during the summer. She also chaired the Monday Night Concert in the Park concessions for several years. She has served on multiple committees and volunteered for many projects since becoming a member.
Jan Hipple received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. He serves as the club’s secretary and was a past vice president. He chairs the broom sales club fundraiser held during the Spring and Summer months at Tractor Supply. Regarded as a very active member since joining in 2014, he has organized several special events including the club’s 80th anniversary held in 2019, summer picnics and holiday events, along with being a regular volunteer for many club activities. Hipple is a retired Coast Guard veteran. He also is a recipient of the Pennsylvania Lions Fellowship Award.
Also selected for the prestigious award was Susan Zaritski. She has served in the position of club treasurer since 2011 and co-chairs the annual Value Card fundraiser, along with being active in multiple club projects. She has devoted much of her time during the Yule season organizing volunteers for the Burgess Park light display, serving as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army Kettle Days and other holiday events. She also was a founding member and past treasurer of the local Lioness Club, with 41 years of service to that group. Zaritski and her husband, David, were also honored as Titusville Citizens of the Year in 2007 for their many hours given to multiple community organizations and events. She also is a recipient of the Pa. Lions Fellowship Award.
