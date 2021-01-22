By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners met Wednesday morning for their work session.
The commissioners listened to proposals from several departments requesting the ratification and approval of purchases and agreements.
Several departments spoke about association dues. The sheriff asked for approval of Sheriff’s Association dues totaling $700 and the district attorney’s office requested approval for $4,275 to be used to pay for 2021 Dues and Assessments to the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Association.
The county’s maintenance department asked for the commissioners approval to pay invoices to the EADS group. These invoices are for Federal Bridge Inspection Program estimates. The first estimate was for $6,645 and the second estimate invoice was for $38,434.
The finance department asked the commissioners to approve $113,000 of purchase requisitions. Approximately $25,000 of that money is due to an interceptor vehicle being transferred from public safety to the Sheriff’s department.
The commissioners expressed gratitude for saving money through the transfer as opposed to a new vehicle purchase.
Other requests awaiting approval were for the City of Meadville for $4,000, Bollinger Technical Services, Inc for $6,527, CCAP for $14,990 (this is to be used for board and association fees and dues), HSBG for $17,760 and trip reimbursements for the Community Health Services for $45,262.
In other business, the commissioners are requesting ratification for the creation of an interim position. This position is for an interim Director of Voters Services. As the previous director resigned, the commissioners needed to create this new interim position for the replacement process.
