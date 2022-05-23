The Titusville Senior Center will hold its Memorial Day Picnic on Tuesday, May 31. The picnic will include hamburgers and hot dogs, plus all the fixin’s. Be sure to wear red, white and blue. After lunch, Bocce Ball will take place in the lawn. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling the Titusville Senior Center at (814) 827-9134.
— Monday: Warm roast beef & cheddar sandwich with summer corn chowder. Pinochle Party at 12:45. New players are always welcome.
— Tuesday: Cookies & Milk. Baked cabbage roll casserole with garlic whipped potatoes.
— Wednesday: Hot dog with sauerkraut and cheesy potatoes. Bingo at 12:45 with prizes and a jackpot.
— Thursday: Salisbury steak and a baked potato. Healthy Steps in Motion at 12:45. This free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
— Friday: Coffee and donuts at 9. Fiesta chicken burrito bowl.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling the senior center at (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available for those who aren’t ready to come back into the senior center yet. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal, or you will be dining in
The Titusville Senior Center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 East Main Street. Information is available online at goseniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.