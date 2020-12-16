Titusville City Council approved three council bills during a meeting Tuesday night.
The bills were related to the 2021 City budget, 2021 taxes and access to and conduct in government buildings. All bills were passed unanimously.
City residents may be pleased to find out that their taxes will not be raised in 2021.
During the old business portion of the meeting, City Council approved the second reading of the 2021 budget. There were no changes between the first reading and the second.
The proposed 2021 Titusville City general fund revenues are expected to be $4,292,765, as the budget is balanced, the City expects expenses of $4,292,765.
During the budget discussion, Mayor Jon Crouch brought up the topic of transfers. Previous councils have relied on transfers from the water and sewage fund to balance the budget. Crouch and the council members expressed that they want to stop the City’s reliance.
“I want to get away from these transfers of unsubstantiated amounts,” Crouch said. He wants to see these transfers become reimbursements, sums that must be paid back.
The 2021 City budget has no unsubstantiated transfers listed. With the new council working to create a balanced budget without transfers, Crouch said “we are moving this town in the right direction.”
Councilman Jay Witosky said that the 2021 budget will help “build Titusville for the future.”
The last of the three bills to be passed was Council Bill No. 9 of 2020. The bill deals with conduct on city property.
The bill is focused on protecting City work spaces so that employees can work and conduct business.
Part of the bill also deals with recording audio and video within government work spaces. Council wants to ensure that no unauthorized parties can take audio, video or photography without the consent of those recorded.
In other business, City Manager Neil Fratus informed council on current projects during the manager’s report.
Fratus informed council that the party seeking to buy the former Day building has been approved for finance by the bank of Erie. The property, located at 108-112 Franklin Street, was sold to Baby-B Ultrasound and Boutique.
Fratus also informed council that he has submitted an agreement to the Titusville Area School District over the new deputy treasurer position. The agreement now has to be voted on by the school board. The creation of this position was recommended in the 2019 city audit.
Council also voted to put in a new security system at the Titusville Municipal Airport. The security system will be paid for with CARES Act funding and will be at no cost to the City. This will allow for better operation of the airport’s gas pumps.
