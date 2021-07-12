By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Since 2018 the Grace Fellowship Church and various partners and members have hosted, with Babs and Scott Kennedy, the Kilimanjaro Water Run.
The 5K and 10K was a race to raise money to help a remote village in Tanzania.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues hosting a large group, this year the event has been transitioned to an awareness bike ride by five individuals riding from Presque Isle to Titusville, a little more than 50 miles. They will take off today and arrive in town at about 4:15, depending on the weather and their legs.
The riders are the church’s pastor, Phil Taylor, his brother, Robert Taylor, church member John Forbes, David Lewis and Ben Orozco. Lewis and Orozco both have connections to the church.
Unlike with previous year’s events, the ride will not be a competition to get first place medals, but is just to raise awareness for their upcoming projects.
The water run race held in previous years helped projects to support a Maasai tribe with one of their biggest needs, water. Through funds raised, the church was able to build water storage for the village.
Now that a physical need has been taken care of, they are going back to take care of spiritual needs.
The church is hoping to raise $15,000 to translate Bibles into the Maasai language.
“They are very excited to hear the word of God for the first time,” said Babs.
They plan on bringing audio, video and workbooks to the tribe. The materials come from ISOM, the largest online video Bible school in the world with materials in over 70 countries and more than 100 languages.
When it comes to Maasai villages, only the tribal leaders and elders are able to read. Through providing audio and video, it will allow the entire village to partake in worship.
Part of the funds are also going to giving the tribe a solar power set up to use the audio and video equipment.
For this year’s event, the bike ride was something that was the right event at the right time. Pastor Taylor said that he had suggested a bike ride in addition to the 5K and 10K before, but due to the amount of work it takes to pull off a race, it never ended up coming to fruition.
Moving forward, the Kennedy’s aren’t quite sure what the 2022 Kilimanjaro event will look like.
“We are excited for this type of event. Maybe we will add more riders next year,” said Babs.
At the start, and at different points during the ride, the cyclists will be going live on the Grace Fellowship Church’s Facebook page. If you want to show your appreciation, the riders will also be doing a “victory lap” around Titusville when they arrive. They will all be wearing neon-yellow cycling shirts.
For more information on the event and the mission program, Grace Fellowship church has a website at GFCTitusville.com. There is also a link to donate to support the mission project.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
