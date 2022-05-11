While the Drake Well Museum and Park is open year round, it is the Spring and Summer seasons that see the complex busy with guests around the clock.
To welcome the busy season, and celebrate the old machines that the museum is known for, the museum held its Spring Gas-Up event this past Saturday. The gas-up is also the first day of the season that the Drake Well replica is up and running.
The museum grounds was full of guests, and plenty of old oil machines, as what was expected to be rain turned into a beautiful day to walk around the outdoor space that Drake Well has.
The Spring weather was an advantage of having the event this time of year, as the event was originally scheduled for the fall, before it had to be canceled.
What makes the event so special is the collection of pioneer steam and gas engines that are brought to the site.
Associate Director of the Friends of Drake Well Erin Wanninger, said the event “is a chance for engine enthusiasts to come and share knowledge with each other and with the community.” There were various different oil enthusiasts who set up tables, pick-up truck beds and patches of grass to have their machines run, and for the public to ask questions.
The gas-up also featured a new engine that Drake Well Museum was proud to unveil. The museum recently was donated a 1904-1905 bessemer engine that was found on a lease near Clintonville. The park staff spent time since May, when it was donated, to fix up the engine hoping to have it ready for the Summer season. The engine successfully ran for the first time in more than 40 years on Saturday.
Having the event re-scheduled for the Spring, Wanninger said the park also used the event to kickoff the museum’s outdoor offerings. “We made it so the event took place on the first weekend our replica of Drake Well is operating, when we get all of our outdoor exhibits in full operation,” she said. “May is the first month we are in full swing, and we have already had some schools take field trips here.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com
