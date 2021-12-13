According to Titusville Fire Chief Joe Lamey, a fire that started around 10 p.m. Wednesday night at the Homerwood flooring facility was contained to the dust collection system.
The department was on site for a little less than two hours, and no injuries were reported.
The Titusville Fire Department was notified of a structure fire at the Homerwood facility, located at 1026 Industrial Dr, Titusville, at 9:43 Wednesday night.
When they arrived at the scene, they found that the fire was outside of the facility, contained to the dust collection system. Lamey described the system as a large shop vacuum, that kept the facility clear of dust and sawdust. The fire was in the bag house, blower and ducts connected to the system.
Titusville was assisted on the scene by volunteer fire departments fromHydetown, Pleasantville and Cherrytree. Lamey said that the volunteer crews stayed at the hydrants while Titusville sent in one engine behind the plant to observe the situation.
The engine crew found a working fire with lots of smoke. Lamey said that when a fire consists of fine particles like sawdust, it quickly get very hot. “The ductworks were cherry red,” said Lamey.
To fight the fire, crews armed with thermal cameras went through the duct systems looking for heat and fire.
The departments were assisted by Homerwood’s maintenance departments, who helped unbolt the ducts in the system, allowing for the departments to put out the fires still in the ducts.
Lamey said they took an upstream and downstream approach. When they found a hot spot, they would go above and below the problem area to make sure another fire couldn’t start.
Crews worked removing pieces of duct with embers, and taking the embers out. One of the problems with this process is that when you have dust that is flammable, Lamey said it can become a fine powder.
When that powder gets really hot, it can condense. Firefighters would open up the ducts, only to free some of the condensed dust. That dust would then create, as Lamey called it, “impressive fireballs” as the dust plumes came out of the ducts and caught fire. Lamey said this didn’t present a safety issue, but that there were “big balls of fire everywhere.”
Lamey said his crew was knowledgable about how to contain the fire, as there was an identical call that the department had to respond to in September.
Lamey said that workers smelled “something hot” and went to check the premises, where they found the fire. The duct system does have a GrayCon fire alarm system, but Lamey said that in a “fluke” the fires took place where the sensors were not.
Lamey was happy to report that there were no injuries “of any kind.” He said when his department responds to a fire at a commercial site, their goal is “absolute mitigation with as little downtime as possible.”
The fire crews gave an all clear at 11:26 p.m., a little less than two hours after receiving the dispatch call.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
