By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
Last year Drake Well BMX applied to hold a state championship race, which would have been one of the biggest races in track history.
They were eventually passed up, as the race went to a bigger track in a bigger city. Since then, the track has had thousands of dollars poured into it to completely change it and bring it to a new level.
All that effort and money will finally pay off this weekend when the track will host three days of racing, including a state qualifier race and a Gold Cup qualifier, which will draw riders from all over the east cost to Titusville for a chance at glory.
This weekend will feature a full slate of racing at Drake Well BMX, located in the Ed Myer complex, or, as President of Drake Well BMX Kelly MacDonald would say, “tucked away in the corner.”
The fun starts Friday night, when the track will host a Race for Life series, where donations are made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. After the Friday night racing finishes, the track will prepare for one of the biggest races they have ever held — a Gold Cup qualifier.
Riders from all across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast can come to Titusville and compete in the Gold Cup qualifier race. As the Titusville qualifier is the second to last qualifier on the schedule, riders who want to improve on their times, or may have missed some races, will have one of their last chances to qualify for the championship.
MacDonald expects factory riders (riders with company sponsorships) to come, bring a camper, and try their chances at qualifying for the Gold Cup Regional Final.
“It’s very exciting that Kelly MacDonald and the BMX staff were able to get this Gold Cup race in Titusville,” said City Manager Neil Fratus.
He said it not only shows the dedication and hard work done to get the track up to the level of one that could hold such an event, but shows a commitment to put Titusville on the map, especially with the BMX community.
After the Gold Cup races have finished — the races will run from approximately 12:30 to 5 p.m.— to add some more excitement, the track will be holding a Money Open.
After they received donations, there is a $300 pot for both men and women to compete for. MacDonald said that when there is an open race, “You get to race against people you don’t typically race against.”
For the men, professional racer Nick Dawson, from Pittsburgh, has made plans to come and race for the pot, providing an elite level of competition for local riders.
Sunday will feature the state qualifier. Drake Well BMX is the last stop on the state qualifier list, and MacDonald expects riders to come out for their last chance to qualify. The state competition requires five races to qualify.
The weekend of prestigious racing is a culmination of hundreds of hours of work, and thousands of dollars of investment in the track.
Since last year, the track has been completely redesigned, and received upgrades to the starting hill, the starting gate, the audio system, improvements to the office and thousands of dollars of glue.
“What we have done here is really important,” said MacDonald, “We now have a great facility.”
The upgrades to the facility were paid for with funds from their successful 2020 season, donations from individuals and a lot of help from the City of Titusville.
“The City has been so gracious,” said MacDonald. Not only did they donate the time of their public works department to help with the starting hill, the City has also done things to help the track, like accepting rail freight for the track.
“We might have done these improvements ourselves and limped along,” said MacDonald, “But they made it smooth and made it easy.”
Fratus said that when MacDonald reached out, the City wanted to go above and beyond to help.
“There was no question that we would help in any way,” said Fratus He said the City’s Public Works Department has been working with the track to help with whatever they need.
The City may reap the rewards of their efforts.
“For the City, it brings in many people to town to visit, eat and shop for the entire weekend,” said Fratus. As there are more than 200 riders signed up in total for the weekend of racing, MacDonald said that with families included, close to 1,000 people may come to the City.
Darlene “Boo” Maginnis, Executive Director of the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, called it a “win-win” for the City, and hopes the riders and their families will support local businesses.
Drake Well BMX has been a place for the City’s youth to come and unwind since the 1980s and 90s. While popularity did fall off, the renewed investment in the track has drawn in riders to create a second wave of BMX riding in Titusville.
BMX is a sport that can be done by kids as young as five, and adults in their 50s and 60s. Recently, MacDonald has noticed a spike in their youngest riders.
“We have a lot more little kids racing,” she said. MacDonald herself races, and her entire family has connected through their shared love of racing.
“People don’t know we are here, but when they find out about us, they see what great a facility we have,” said MacDonald.
This weekend will shine a spotlight on Drake Well BMX and all the improvements that have taken place. The hope is that once the BMX community at large gets a glimpse of the track, this will start a long tradition of elite BMX racing in Titusville.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
