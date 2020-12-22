SOUTHWEST TOWNSHIP — Southwest Township Supervisors adopted the final 2021 budget at their scheduled meeting Monday night.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The township budget is not balanced, as there is a surplus. The township has General Fund assets of $210,650 and General Fund expenses of $164,645. The budget was passed unanimously.
Southwest Township will carry over a surplus of $46,000 into the new year. The budget surplus funds will be used to finance government activity until the township receives next year’s tax revenue. Some of the carryover funds will also be used for equipment replacement.
In other business, Southwest’s supervisors announced that township taxes will stay at their 2020 rates.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
