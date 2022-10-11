Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler recognized the district principals at the start of Monday's School board meeting saying what a wonderful job they are doing in each of their schools. She noted that October is National Principals Month and she and the board thanked them for the work with a round of applause.
At Monday’s meeting a number of presentations were given to the board for their consideration at next week's regular school board meeting.
The standard personnel recommendations, some teacher/students conference requests and club budget requests were all discussed.
One item will require further review. “Spirit towels,” something similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers famed terrible towel, is a fundraising item one club wanted to purchase, but board member Jim Come, a PIAA official himself said might not be allowed at school sporting events. The board requested that the item’s eligibility be researched before next week’s meeting. Come agreed to assist if necessary.
At next Monday’s meeting an auditors report will be given by a McGill Power Bell and Associates for the board to go over and vote on in November. If remaining funds are available the board will vote in November to transfer the funds.
Shawn Sampson, the district’s business administrator recommended the transfer of $500,000 into the Capital reserve fund for upcoming projects. The district is looking into guaranteed Energy Saving HVAC and ventilation systems in three elementary schools.
Jesse Maine, Titusville Director of Learning reported the Federal government decrease in Title 1 funding by $36,810 this year and an $85,632 grease over the last three years.
The K4 through Middle School need for free or reduced meal status assistance is above 50 percent. Above 60 percent in their Early Childhood Learning Center and Main Street Elementary School according to the report.
Maine pointed out that cost per student’s could be higher, but some American Rescue plan funding was able to be shifted to cover a middle school faculty member.
Title 1 seeks provide assistance to boost a student’s learning ability through a series of targeted programs. Keebler said there isn’t less need in the district, but less federal funding is being allocated.
Keebler said after the meeting that schools everywhere are trying to catch up and get learning back on track after COVID shutdowns set many student’s behind.
She praised teachers for going above and beyond and working with new curriculum strategies despite some materials not arriving on time due to shortages.
Keebler told the board that due to a back order of curriculum materials the district has had to flip a pretty hefty bill for making copies of materials that were supposed to be in teacher's hands at the beginning of the term. Keebler said they have submitted a bill to the company for printing and manpower costs associated with the problem and expects to be reimbursed.
The next meeting will be Monday, October 17 at 7 p.m. in the Titusville High School boardroom.
