Titusville’s most recent city councilman is now a former councilman as City Council unanimously accepted the resignation of CJ Kirvan at Wednesday’s meeting.
City officials also discussed five different council bills, before welcoming discussion on a new Shade Tree Committee ordinance.
The meeting was lively and full of discussion as members of the audience voiced their opinions over what they feel should be the future of shade trees in Titusville.
City Council will be welcoming at least two new faces to its ranks after their reorganization meeting in the beginning of January. On the agenda before that date are several key items including the passage of a new budget.
After the resignation of CJ Kirvan, council now has 30 days to fill the position. One idea is to see who the highest vote getter is from the write-in campaigns that took place.
With leaves covering the grounds of the City of Titusville, both Raccoon Refuse and the City’s Public Works Department crews will be out collecting leaves. Raccoon Refuse will continue picking up leaves in biodegradable bags and paper bags on Saturday, Nov.6 and Saturday, Nov. 13.
The City will be starting a color coded schedule for their vacuum truck. The light blue section will have pickup on Nov. 8, 9, 10, 11, 29 and 30 and Dec. 1 and 2. The brown section of town will have pickup on Nov. 12 and 15, and Dec. 3, 6 and 7. Those in the pink section will have pickup on Nov. 16-18, and Dec. 8-10. Residents of the red section (which may look orange on the map) have pickup Nov. 19, 22 and 23 and Dec. 13-15. Lastly, the green section of town will have pickup on Nov. 24 and 26, and Dec. 16, 17 and 20.
City Manager Neil Fratus also told those in attendance that the City is in the process of updating its website. Those who visit CityofTitusvillepa.gov over the next 48 hours might not be able to get on the page. Fratus said the new website will have more pictures, features and will be “very user friendly.”
During the new business section of the meeting, Council introduced Council Bill No. 8 of 20201, the updated shade tree ordinance. This ordinance change is in response to council removing a $300 fee for tree removals and transferring the responsibility of tree takedowns to the City’s Public Works Department.
The Shade Tree Commission will now be in charge of just trimming, maintaining and monitoring trees in the City. Also, when the City gets an application from a homeowner about wanting to take down a tree, the Shade Tree Commission will be consulted.
The ordinance also changes the way the Shade Tree Commission budget will work. No longer are they a line item on the city budget. They will now have their own accounts that the City gives a dollar amount contribution to.
The conversation really got started when Councilman Sara Jones said that she had some reservations over the changes made to the ordinance, specifically in the shift of the burden of cost. The new ordinance puts the cost removal for the trees strictly on the homeowner.
Jones said that the removal of the $300 fee was to take away a nuisance and unfair cost, and that this change is not in line with the original thinking.
“I wasn’t in favor of removing the $300 fee originally, and so I’m not in favor of the change to this,” said Jones.
Mayor Jon Crouch responded, asking Jones, “What would be the other option?”
Crouch also said that many other municipalities operate with policies where the burden is on the homeowner. It was said that the bill should be tabled until council is able to talk to Shade Tree Commission members about the ordinance and hear their thoughts.
Council then heard from members of the public. All the public comment was about the new Shade Tree Commission policy.
Tracey Estok was confused about how even though the burden of removal is still on the homeowner, that a homeowner would need to go through an approval process for their tree to be taken down.
“You’re going to tell me if I have to pay for it myself that I can’t take it down. I think that should be reviewed,” said Estok. She felt that the City has no right to tell a homeowner what to do with their trees if they are paying for removal.
Estok also said that her husband is in the timber business, and that she wants to see an end to planting “goofy ornamental trees” in the City and wants to see hearty hardwoods planted instead.
Others who spoke, including Susan Drake and Sandy Day, had problems with trees being taken down without their permission, and what will happen to diseased trees.
Day said that multiple times she has come home from vacation to see that her tree had been taken down, only to receive a bill a couple days later. She is tired of having her trees managed at someone else’s discretion.
Council decided to table the bill to allow for changes to be made.
Another bill mentioned during new business was Resolution No. 14 of 2021. This bill has to do with refuse rates. The City is changing the rates of refuse collection to be in line with their contract with Raccoon Refuse.
Starting Jan. 1, residents will be charged an additional 11 cents. The bill also allows the City to charge non-refuse customers an environmental fee to use their various programs and services.
Meeting notes
—The city passed various second reading of council bills. Bill No. 5 takes away a charge for residential handicap parking, Bill No. 6 is in regards to changes to storm sewer certificates and Bill No. 7 cleans up language surrounding garbage and rubbish collection.
—The City approved the first reading of Resolution No.13 of 2021, changes to the fee schedule. This change is for licenses and permits such as health licenses and building permits. The changes to the fees are nominal, as some haven’t been changed in 20 years.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.