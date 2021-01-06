The year 2020 was a challenging year for the entire community.
National lockdowns, closing businesses and ever changing rules and regulations made this past year a trying one for this area and the entire world.
As our community leaves 2020 in the rear view mirror, The Herald asked city officials and community leaders a single question, “Where do you hope to see your organization or Titusville at this time next year?”
Their answers reveal the trajectory that they hope for throughout this area in the brand new year.
Looking forward to 2021, the City of Titusville is hoping to recover as painlessly as possible from the pandemic. While city officials will be an important part of the 2021 recovery process, they understand that it is a group effort.
“I hope to see the City of Titusville continuing to build relationships with organizations and businesses in town to help one another thrive,” said City Manager Neil Fratus.
Fratus said that the City will be relying on the strong will of its citizens this year, in hopes they can contribute more this year. “I hope as a City we can get folks to be more involved in City Government and also to participate on City boards and commissions.”
To get Titusville back on the right path, local and small businesses need to thrive in 2021. There are certain organizations in town with the purpose of fostering growth in the private sector.
One of those organizations is the Titusville Community Development Agencies. As small businesses were hit especially by lockdowns and restrictions, the agency is hoping for a resurgence in 2021.
“I see the Titusville Community Development Agencies continuing to work to bring new jobs, new businesses, new events and new attractions to the community in 2021,” said Titusville Community Development Agencies Executive Director Laurie Baker.
Baker knows that the backbone of the area is the people, and will lean on them for this upcoming year. “We are fortunate to have so many talented and energetic individuals willing to give their time to this community,” said Baker
Another local organization centered around business, the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce, is also hoping that 2021 will be an easier year for Titusville.
“We look forward to a progressive and upbeat year in 2021,” said Board President and Interim Director Maloy Shrout.
Shrout is looking forward to a big year for Titusville and the chamber, “We look to increase our membership and continue to offer resources to be the business hub of our community and in the process, promote tourism of our beautiful town.”
Businesses were not the only sector affected by the pandemic. Another aspect of 2020 that has been especially hard for our community has been isolation.
There are few places where Titusville mixes together more than education. When the pandemic first struck in March, our schools went to remote learning to limit exposures.
Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler hopes that 2021 can bring educational consistency to Titusville’s youth.
“The Titusville Area School District hopes to see students being educated and engaged with in-person instruction, extracurricular activities and athletics in our district buildings,” said Keebler. “Hybrid and remote learning has been difficult for everyone. Working to meet students where they are and providing needed support to help them achieve, collaborating with parents to increase student success and partnering with the community to provide critical services for our families will continue to be our focus into 2021.”
With our community handcuffed this year, local charity organizations are hoping to ease the burden of the pandemic on local families.
With so many in our community in need, Titusville’s United Way is hoping to step up their efforts this year.
“My hope for 2021 is that our community will come together to help those that have been impacted, mentally, physically and financially by COVID-19 and to work together to lift up our spirits and the community,” said United Way Chief Professional Officer Terri Wig.
Speaking to the people of Titusville, Wig said that, “I know the generous nature of our community and I know we will move forward and support each other as we begin to heal.”
While 2021 will be a year of recovery and returning to normal, citizens will be leaning on each other. While the changing of a calendar cannot assuage all of our community’s problems, it is safe to say our community leaders have a plan for how Titusville can own this new year.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
