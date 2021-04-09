MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners held their regularly scheduled work session on Wednesday at the county courthouse.
Amidst the talk of finances and regular business were topics that pertain to the citizens of Titusville. There was a discussion of an agreement of cooperation with the county, professional contracts at Titusville Area Hospital, a new rural transit program and a new vehicle for the City’s fleet.
The Titusville Public Works department may be receiving a 2008 Ford F-350 from the county. The commissioners introduced a potential resolution between Crawford County and the City of Titusville that would see the ownership of the county vehicle change hands. County commissioners said the City may have better uses for the vehicle. Commissioner Eric Henry said the vehicle is “fairly old, but in fairly good shape.”
Titusville Director of Public Works Chris Roofner told The Herald that the vehicle will be used by the City as a multi-purpose vehicle.
Roofner said that while public works has many specialized vehicles to take care of specific problems that arise, this vehicle will be used to assist the more specialized vehicles. The Ford, which is fitted with a utility body, will be filled with signs, safety equipment, cones and specific hand tools used for water and sewer repairs.
“It will tag along with the other vehicles when a road needs to be closed or visibility is needed,” said Roofner. For example, if there was a water issue during the night, City crews would not have to load another vehicle with caution signs, as the Ford would already be loaded and ready to go.
A key to the vehicle’s use will be the warning lights. The vehicle comes to the City equipped with emergency lighting. Roofner said that the vehicle will have a yellow caution light added for more visibility.
While the vehicle is 13 years old, according to Roofner municipal vehicles are usually replaced because of age, not the condition of the vehicle itself. “It has been well taken care of, it has been well received and it will certainly be well used,” said Roofner.
Crawford County Planning Director Zach Norwood brought a few agenda items to the commissioners that concern citizens of Eastern Crawford County.
Norwood proposed an amendment to a cooperation agreement between the county and the City of Titusville. The amendment is to include the administration management and project delivery of Titusville’s 2019 CDBG funds. The City recently modified its 2019 CDBG allocation taking funds from the South Perry Street bridge and using them instead for the Diamond Street clearance project.
Norwood then introduced a program that could benefit all residents of Crawford County. The Planning Commission agenda included the approval of a sub-recipient agreement with the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA).
The agreement would allow for a partnership with CATA in administering the County’s Rural Family and Workforce Transit Program. Much like how some lottery funds are used to provide rides for the elderly, Norwood explained that any person who lives in the county outside of the City of Titusville, City of Meadville and Vernon Township, who meet criteria as low-income, can qualify for “direct rides” through the program. Norwood said the county will take on 85% of the cost, while the ride recipient would pay 15% of the cost.
One of Norwood’s requests was for the ratification of a State Facility Closure Transition Program. Norwood explained that with the closing of the Polk Center, the county is looking to deploy broadband services to the Keystone Industrial Park.
Norwood said that currently broadband fiber stops three miles short of the park. With the broadband installed, Norwood believes it will help with future economic growth.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.