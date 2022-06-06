Many other communities in the area, like Tionesta, like to use every inch of town to show their patriotism and remember their veterans. Through a partnership with the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Titusville Lions Club, Titusville will also honor its veterans with banners on utility and light poles downtown through the “Hometown Heroes” program.
“It is definitely an honor that the Chamber, along with the Titusville Lions, gets the chance to get these banners up downtown to honor our heroes,” said Boo Maginnis, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce.
To get some banners up by the Fourth of July, the first wave of orders for the banner program has closed. According to Amanda Whitney, administrative assistant for the Chamber, and lead on the project, the Chamber received 45 orders for banners. The banners do come with a cost to those who wish to have them displayed.
Whitney said that she was shocked with just how many people wanted banners of their veterans. “I would have been happy with 20,” she said.
The banners will include a photo of a veteran, with some information including name, rank, time in the service and branch of the military they served in. The city has agreed to have the banners hung on poles downtown, but the exact locations of the banners has not yet been decided.
The program started with the help of Sharon Lemley and Facebook. Whitney said that Lemley had contacted the Chamber letting them know that there had been lots of talk about wanting to put veteran banners up in Titusville.
After years of Facebook posts asking about banners, the Lions Club and Chamber decided to put those words to action.
“A lot of people were really excited about this.They had wanted to do this for years, it is a great way to honor our veterans,” said Whitney.
For more information on the program, contact the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce at (814) 827-2941. The second deadline for orders has not yet been set, but Whitney said it will be some time in July.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
