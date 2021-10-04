Steve Coleman, board president of Woodlawn Cemetery, remembers when there were ponds, bridges and families all around the cemetery.
He remembers kids playing throughout, and everyone having good family time in the grass or in the shade of a tree.
Unfortunately, due to the flood that hit the Titusville area in July, Woodlawn Cemetery is currently not a place for kids to be playing.
Those who have visited the cemetery will know that a stream runs through the it, coming to a head near the Drake monument, before going under a series of tunnels and culverts and leaving the cemetery.
The stream runs along different structures of cut stones, that form walls and dams. Those stones are no longer neatly stacked on each other, as the flooding moved even the largest stones out of their resting place, putting them downstream. The cemetery now has a stream that is filled with sediment, smaller stones, larger rocks and the massive cut stones.
As a result of the flooding, Coleman asks that families stay away from the those areas, especially those with kids who like to play in the stream.
“People need to be careful,” said Coleman. “These rocks weren’t there two months ago. They can’t be very stable.”
Coleman said that since the flooding, kids have been spotted playing in the tunnels and culverts, which even on a good day are not safe to explore.
Bob Beauchat, who has been the caretaker of the cemetery for decades, echoed the sentiments, and gave another reason the tunnels should be avoided.
“My concern is for the kids. There are water snakes under there. I’ve seen them,” said Beauchat.
Beauchat and his team have been clearing the waterway of debris and gravel, but the damage is more than what they can fix.
The storm sent strong streams of water down the cemetery, causing destruction to the ground.
“After I weed-wacked you can really see how washed out this area is,” he said. He is also worried that someone may stand on the grass near the banks, which could give in with so much dirt underneath gone.
With so much destruction to the dirt, Beauchat was happy to report that “fortunately” no graves were disturbed during the flooding.
For now, Coleman and the rest of the board ask that the public is careful and keeps their kids away from a dangerous situation.
“As the board responsibly tries to get something done, give us time, back off the activity level until it is safe,” he said. “We just want people to be careful.”
The cemetery is getting signs ordered that will let people know it isn’t safe, and will update the public when that work has been completed.
The cemetery is in the process of getting someone to do the work to restore the body of water and the stone, but it won’t be cheap.
“I would like to see it restored, to take the stone and rebuild the wall that washed away. We need the front next to the Drake Monument looking good, but it’s gonna cost a lot of money,” said Beauchat.
The board wants to get the cemetery looking it’s best as soon as possible, but cannot drain the coffers. Coleman said that while the board is looking to remedy the problem, any support from the public would be appreciated.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.