CENTERVILLE—In August of 2020, Greta Tafelski’s world was turned upside down. She heard words that no parent ever wants to hear — her child has cancer.
Cora, a five-year-old from Centerville, has been battling B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia ever since.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and while Cora battles the disease, her mother is battling a lack of knowledge and understanding of what her daughter is going through.
“It’s not as nationally known or talked about like other types of cancer,” said Greta, “Eventually everyone will know someone who is diagnosed.”
Greta understands how childhood cancers can fall to the wayside. It is a topic of discussion that can make people feel uncomfortable, and unlike breast cancer, there isn’t a time where the country turns another color.
“The only time I was around childhood cancer was the occasional St. Jude’s commercial,” she said. However, once childhood cancer becomes part of your reality, everything changes.
Since Cora’s diagnosis, the family has had to make frequent trips to Pittsburgh to receive treatment. First it was once a week, then every ten days.
Cora’s treatment is now in the management stage, where she only has to travel to Pittsburgh once a month. The family has adjusted to making the trips back and forth, but it can be taxing.
“My other kids don’t understand why their sister is leaving,” said Greta, who has three children aged one, three and five-years-old.
It has also been tough on Greta. Nothing makes a parent feel more helpless than when their child is suffering, and there is nothing they can do.
“The hardest part is seeing your child so sick, watching them inject poison into her little body,” she said.
It has gotten to the point where the family can’t say the words “Pittsburgh” or “appointment” without making Cora feel anxious.
With Cora getting treatment, Greta feels that it is her job to make the fight easier for parents who will have to go through what she has. That means raising awareness, and funds to help.
“This has changed my life,” said Greta, “I feel like I have a calling to spread awareness.”
One of the main points that she tries to emphasize to people is that childhood cancer for some reason is on the back burner, “even though kids are our future.”
Of all the funding given out by the federal government to support cancer research, only 4% goes to pediatric cancer. “That needs to change,” said Greta.
To help change the discussion, Greta has been on a mission trying to make pediatric cancer enter the public conversation.
During Christmas time last year, she created a pediatric cancer tree in Scheide Park. For easter Greta entered the PEEP show contest and created a ribbon.
Besides craft projects, she has also organized blood drives and ran a lemonade stand with Cora.
“I never understood how important blood is,” she said. Cora has received three blood transfusions while fighting cancer.
Greta has been raising money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand and the American Childhood Cancer Organization, but also raising money on her own.
The moms at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh really rely on each other. Greta thought that giving them cancer ribbon nail sets would be something to help them, even though it is a small gesture.
For this September, Greta is making sure that pediatric cancer is top of mind for the Titusville area.
She has painted rocks purple for pediatric cancer, and has hidden them all around town. She hopes that residents will find them, get some awareness about the issue, and maybe even go home and try to learn more.
She also has posters up around town about pediatric cancer, with donation jars at several local businesses.
As Cora fights the disease, her mom is doing all she can to help her daughter in that fight. The goal is that one day, maybe the entire country will be purple for pediatric cancer month as it is for breast cancer and other marquee diseases.
“We need to make people talk about it, Greta said, “This needs to be a priority.
For more information about pediatric cancer, go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand’s website at alexslemonade.org/childhood-cancer/about-childhood-cancer, or the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer’s website at cac2.org/.
