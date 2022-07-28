Pleasantville Borough Council explained poor water pressure and how impressed they were with the Pleasantville Community Festival at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, before going into a closed session.
After a treatment for water in Titusville, council explained low levels of water in borough tanks caused low pressure for some borough residents last week.
They ended the meeting on a high note, talking about how this year’s community festival was, as Borough Council President Howie Crawford said, “very well received.”
Last Wednesday, July 20, borough residents had very low water pressure for about 24 hours. Crawford explained that Titusville was treating the water with chlorine, where the borough gets their water. The reduction of water from the city meant that borough tanks drained to low levels, “causing problems.”
After the main pump overloaded, and the secondary pump did not kick on, the borough tanks went down to very low levels.
“When pumps run that low it causes problems,” said Crawford.
It took roughly 24 hours for the borough to refill their tanks, and get water pressure back to normal.
The borough did send out their automated calls to residents to let them know about the loss of pressure. Crawford did say that many residents have the feature where it forces callers to press a button to confirm they are not telemarketers. The automated calls cannot go through for residents that have this feature.
The council is looking into a new service that offers call, text and email alerts for residents that would want to sign up.
Between Tuesday night and their last meeting, the Pleasantville Community Festival took place. For Harvey Long, borough councilman and long-time resident, he said that the opening night was “the biggest first night since he came up here.”
Crawford, who attended the festival committee’s wrap up meeting, said that the festival “seemed to go well” and that the committee wants to build on the momentum they now have.
With the good weather and large attendance, Crawford said that many vendors want to come back next year, and that from the attendance numbers they had, they might be able to almost double the amount of vendors they had this year.
Crawford heard from one borough resident who thanked him and the committee for offering a place to feed and entertain the entire family for a fraction of what it costs to do so elsewhere.
The highlight of the festival was the parade, which Crawford said was “the biggest parade in years,” and featured more than 60 entries. Crawford drove in the parade with Pam Griffin, who is a borough council member and served as grand marshal.
The end of the meeting featured a closed session, where the borough talked about the water bill issue. The borough recently sent out notices to shut off service to three households for unpaid water bills. The council said a second waive is also on the way.
Crawford said that the shutoffs have been effective as those who have not paid their bills are now “trying and doing their best” to work out ways to pay the borough.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
