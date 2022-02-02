Gabe Ryan, or as Titusville residents might know him, Bryan Snyder, has spent the last ten years of his life trying to navigate a digital world.
As a former musician, Ryan spent a lot of his time creating posters and websites for his band, trying to make it big.
One day after a show, a parent of a fellow band member gave Ryan some advice that he might not have been ready for — “If only you were half as good at singing as you were getting people to come hear you sing.”
It wasn’t until that band had failed that Ryan finally took that advice, and is now trying to help local businesses do what he did — succeed in a business landscape that is more and more online.
Ryan was born and raised in the Titusville area. After graduating from Titusville High School, he moved to Pittsburgh with his band and tried to make it big.
Unfortunately for Ryan, not long after he left town he had to move back, as his pockets were empty and his dreams were dashed. Though he had not become a big music star, along the way Ryan did all he could to try and promote his way to the top, and had learned a thing or two on his journey.
“Along the pursuit to make the band work, I had taken it upon myself to learn how to do a lot of things,” said Ryan.
Some of his new skills included web design, graphic design, videography and audio and film production.
Ryan moved home, and as someone who had grown up at his church, he decided that going back to his faith might lead him to his next endeavor.
It wasn’t long after that his pastor at the Tfree Methodist Church approached him, and offered him a job as a worship artist director and youth ministry coordinator. Ryan said this title was “a fancy way for the young guy in the room with the guitar.”
Once he was back in the church, the skills that he had taught himself in Pittsburgh found their way of being seen.
The Tfree Church in Titusville is the regional hub for the Free Methodist churches in the area, and the church system was looking at re-launching a branch in Erie.
“Even though it wasn’t in my job title, I was instrumental in the marketing and creating a new brand for the Church in Erie,” said Ryan.
It was towards the end of creating the branding for the new church that Ryan realized that he had a talent for this work. Not only did he have the talent, there were hundreds of brands and companies in this area that needed this service.
They needed a skilled person to come in and help them transition to a digital world.
“There are so many companies that started in this area years ago and are overwhelmed by social media,” he said. “When they started operations social media wasn’t even in the picture.”
While working in the entertainment business, Ryan had grown to love the phrase — “I’ll have my people talk to your people,” and set out on his goal to become the ‘people’ that he was talking about.
So, he started his own business, Iconic Media Design.
In his experiences with his band, and the Church, Ryan came to a realization.
“Over the past ten years there has been a push toward the digital space, whether or not you want to be there,” he said.
He also noticed that when it came to the Titusville area, many business owners had no experience in the digital world.
Iconic Media Design was created to help these companies transition into the new world of business, and give business owners help so they can focus on what let them establish their business in the first place.
“They say the more work a pastor does, the less work he gets done,” said Ryan. He wants to show Titusville and the surrounding area that social media and building a web presence while necessary, doesn’t have to be difficult, and that you don’t have to do this by yourself.
Ryan’s company not only takes on clients, helping them manage their digital presence, but also hosts workshops to teach businesses how to do this themselves.
Ryan explained that when it comes to small towns and small businesses, they have the strength of having trust. He wants to explain to business owners that the trust they have, is what they need online.
A big part of what Ryan hopes to do is help give this information to businesses, so that they can make these changes.
“I care about the community that raised me and don’t want to see these local small businesses die,” he said. “I want to offer help and guidance, like what this community offered me.”
While Iconic Media Design does offer its services to clients, Ryan said that his company helps clients improve their web presences.
For companies with no presence, Iconic Media Design has workshops for both nonprofit and for-profit businesses, who just want to get the ball rolling.
“These workshops are for those who aren’t lacking quality, but are lacking on anything,” he said.
The first of the two workshops is this Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Tfree church, located at 42490 State Route 27. Ryan said that this event will look to help churches and nonprofits “with the ability to build and capitalize on their communities.”
He said this workshop is similar to the one he is hosting at Titusville Towne Square on Feb. 19 for for-profit businesses, but will be a little different.
Unlike his workshop for businesses, this event will focus on experience, and how to build a community with a depth of connections. This will focus on the depth of the connections and not the quantity.
He wants these organizations to know that the missions of their organizations are to change lives for the better, and need to extend the period of connecting with their communities.
“Social media needs to be digital discipleship,” said Bryan.
When it comes to his business workshop, Ryan said the focus will be more on selling to these communities that they have built. He also wants to come together, as they need one another to build a business community in town.
“There are benefits to be had when working together, and not everyone in town is in competition,” he said.
No matter who the target audience is, Ryan is hoping that organizations in Titusville will be able to learn one message from him — “It is not the size of the step, but the direction that you are moving in.”
With roadside signs becoming less important, and social media pages growing in importance, Ryan hopes local businesses will realize the need to act now.
“I want to offer tools to help them take steps to do this on their own, to dominate the digital space efficiently and effectively,” he said.
There is a cost to attend the workshops. For more information on the workshops, and Iconic Media Design, the company can be found on Facebook at Iconic Media Design, and on their website iconicmedia.design. Those who sign up can use code “Herald” to receive 50% off the cost of the workshops.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
