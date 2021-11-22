Dozens of Titusville students gathered at the YWCA on Thursday for some fun, food and information on the dangers of tobacco and nicotine use.
To celebrate the Great American Smokeout, the Tobacco Resistance Unit, students against tobacco use, played volleyball and other games after learning about the dangers of smoking, vaping and using chewing tobacco.
The event was hosted by Paula DiGregory, tobacco and nicotine services coordinator for Nicotine Free NWPA.
Nicotine Free NWPA and the YWCA have been partners in trying to fight smoking and tobacco use, especially with students and younger people.
“The Y has been a tremendous partner for years,” said DiGregory.
As winter sports for Titusville High School start soon, the YWCA and Nicotine Free NWPa thought it would be a good idea to get students and athletes from the local high school to come together for some sports and fellowship.
There were several different teams that played volleyball, and while two teams competed the others would hang out on the balcony above.
Ashleigh English, Executive Director for the YWCA, said that when she was a student, many athletes didn’t smoke because they knew the effects it could have, especially when competing. She said with the introduction of vapes, that has changed.
“Athletes that vape think it’s safer and healthier,” she said.
The theme of the day was to be healthy and make healthy choices.
When it comes to nicotine usage with young people, it is important to get the message to them early. English said that once kids start nicotine usage, the addiction starts to set in. “If you don’t start, you don’t have to stop,” she said.
In attendance at the event was Titusville student Sam Ruot. Ruot said that tobacco use at Titusville High School is a problem, and that he is sad to see his fellow students using nicotine and tobacco products.
“It upsets me seeing our generation vape,” said Ruot. “It really is a disease.”
Ruot said some of his friends even use vapes, and that it has affected people close to him.
Since the Great American Smokeout started in 1973, a lot has changed when it comes to quitting tobacco and nicotine. When the event started, it was a day for someone to quit, or plan to quit.
According to DiGregory, they used to ask people to quit cold turkey, a method that often doesn’t work. That line of thinking has changed, and DiGregory and her organization now have many tools to help those who think they might want to quit.
The state is currently offering nicotine replacement for free for those who have attended classes to help you quit. If you are planning on quitting, or even have that thought in your head, DiGregory asks that you reach out and get more information.
English said that many people will have New Years resolutions to quit smoking, and that if you want to actually do it, to get some help.
For those interested, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW. For younger smokers who prefer to text, send a text message saying “Start My Quit” to 36072.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
