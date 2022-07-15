SPARTA TOWNSHIP — Greg and Lori Schweitzer feel left behind. The couple lives on a 272-acre farm in Sparta Township where their closest neighbor is out of earshot. They enjoy watching westerns and tending to their land.
While they love the country life, there are some drawbacks. Even though they pay hundreds of dollars a month, they still can’t get a decent internet connection.
“It seems like you get forgotten about,” said Greg. “We are citizens like everyone else. We pay our taxes and there shouldn’t be any reason not to have connection like the people in Meadville and Erie have.”
Through the county’s broadband survey, which the Schweitzer’s didn’t even have enough internet connection to submit, the county has seen dozens of people in the same situation.
“These folks are not alone in Crawford County,” said Commissioner Chris Soff. “There are many folks that experience this same thing.”
After hearing from Lori about how she couldn’t submit the survey, the county commissioners and county officials came to their farm Tuesday morning. The commissioners wanted to hear their plight, and discuss the problems they have with their lack of internet connection, how it impacts their day-to-day life and how they can get better connection moving forward.
The lack of connection has been frustrating for the couple. Still, they were able to live with the situation, until their household added another member.
When their son moved back home to work remotely, the family struggled to get connection that the position required. Lori bought an antenna, an extender, anything she could so that her son could get a solid connection.
“I did all of this just to make sure he didn’t lose his job,” Lori said.
To help people like the Schweitzers, the Crawford County Commissioners have committed $3 million to help residents with no options to get online. The money will be spent working with internet service providers so that they move into their underserved areas.
The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which, according to the White House website is “direct relief to the American people, rescuing the American economy, and starting to beat the virus.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic allowing more of the workforce to work from home, the county wants more homes to be viable options.
“We want people to move to Crawford County to work remotely. We think it is great to live here,” said Commissioner Eric Henry.
The lack of connection at the Schweitzer farm is not due to a lack of trying. The family had dial up for years, then switched to HughesNet for satellite connection. After HughesNet kept raising their rates, they finally switched over to Dish.
“Throughout the years I have always thought to myself we are paying customers, we shouldn’t have to pay exorbitant rates for the service that we get,” said Lori.
We use internet for business, education and possible employment,” said Lori. Greg said as a farmer he needs to be able to check market prices, to make sure he sells his corn at the best time, and is glued to the weather radars. He also uses the web to buy equipment from auction sites, and as a self proclaimed “Youtube fixer” when the videos eventually load he tries to avoid paying anyone else to fix his things.
Greg remembers one time where he had waited in line on his computer to try and get a license. He was on a site that only gave you a certain amount of time to checkout, when his connection sputtered and he was kicked out.
“It blocked me. I lost the opportunity to get that license and wasted 30 minutes” he said.
Currently, the family pays hundreds of dollars per month for Dish internet and TV. That service has a data cap, and Lori said she pays for the largest allotment they will offer.
With their current service, they say you still can’t download anything. The price is also a problem. The family sold their dairy cows two years ago, and now work hard every day to “try to keep the country fed.”
The cost combined with the the service has the family at wits end. Commissioner Soff did a test at their property, and found that they have 12 Mbps for download and .67 Mbps of upload.
Under the county proposal to get better and affordable service, service could be no worse than 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload. There is also language in the partnerships agreement that state the service has to be affordable for county residents.
When Lori calls the internet companies to try and get better service, they always give her the same run around. They say she just doesn’t live near enough people.
Planning Director Zach Norwood explained that the industry has a standard that is for them to provide service, there needs to be 10 houses within a mile.
“That is why rural America gets left behind. What this money allows us to do is say, it doesn’t have to do 10 houses now, it can be three houses, and we underwrite that cost,” he said.
As Commissioner Henry said, with the ARPA money and partnerships, “We kind of remove those excuses.”
Before the partnerships can be formed, the county needs to know where the most need is. That is where the broadband survey comes into play. Respondents to the survey are classified into three groups; those who are happy with service, those who want better service and those like the Schweitzers, who have no high speed options.
Debra Frawley, the county’s ARPA program manager, said armed with the survey data, they will go to private companies like Armstrong and Windstream. “We use this information … and we go to these companies and say this area needs it. You are not here yet, nobody is here yet, what is it going to cost to get there.”
Norwood knows that there are many people like the Schweitzers who want better connection, but might not have good enough connection to tell the county their story.
Norwood asked that anyone who wants to fill out the form, no matter their internet connection, can call the planning commission at (814) 333-7341, and the commission will fill out the form for them over the phone.
“We need people to reach out, because we are only as good as the information we have,” said Norwood.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
