By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — The Cherrytree Township Board of Supervisors added two members to the township planning commission at the regular meeting on Monday night. This came before the supervisors unanimously voted to “start the process” that is required when passing a new ordinance. The vote to “start the process” was not included on the agenda.
The new members were added ahead of a June meeting where the township’s new solar ordinance will be brought before the commission. Currently, there are plans to build a 200-acre solar farm at 4200 William Flinn Highway by Cypress Creek Renewables.
In attendance at the meeting was Pete Bruno, an associate director of development for Cyprus Creek Renewables, a company looking to build a solar farm in the township. Bruno answered questions and also presented those in attendance with photos and designs of the potential farm.
The board of supervisors voted unanimously to add Karen McGrath and Melody Staub to the township planning commission. They will join the current one member of the commission, Jamey Miller.
The need for new planning commission members arose after the resignation of member Ron Stewart. Stewart resigned from the commission in March because he felt a group of concerned citizens were trying to side step the planning commission.
“(I resigned) because the concerned citizens committee asked for a special meeting with the township supervisors to present their recommendations without going through the planning committee,” said Stewart.
Stewart believes that the time for fighting the solar companies has past and that a dialogue needs to be started with the companies. “It is time to work with solar companies,” said Stewart, “It’s time to talk with them.”
Earlier in the meeting, Supervisor Jim Waugh said that he wouldn’t talk to anyone from the solar companies until the new township ordinance was in place. “(I) don’t want my words twisted,” said Waugh, “When the ordinance is in place we will talk.”
Among the new members added to the planning commission was Karen McGrath, member of the concerned citizens committee. She was not in attendance at the meeting.
During the meeting, Tim McGrath said that there were seven people in the concerned citizens committee that were “committed members” who wanted to “see a safe ordinance put in place.” One of those members, he said was his wife.
Current planning commission member Jamey Miller is also a member of the concerned citizens. Miller was there to represent the planning commission and hear what concerns the citizens had, according to Tim McGrath.
The Cherrytree Township Planning Commission is something that is new to the township. While there has been a commission since 2006, according to Township Secretary Christine C. Kurelowech, since she started working with the township in 2008, the commission had not met. “We started having a need last summer,” said Kurelowech.
She said that after Roger Patterson was selected as auditor, there were no longer any members on the commission. The township called around and found two members to be on the commission. She said it was difficult to get people involved.
With the addition of Staub and McGrath, the commission now has three members for when the new solar ordinance is brought to them. At the beginning of the meeting, Stewart asked that he receive a copy of the ordinance, only to be turned down.
The supervisors said that since it was pending draft legislation, it was not public information. For an issue that has taken months for the township to resolve, many in the township want transparency. “Too many secrets,” said Stewart.
