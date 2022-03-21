On Tuesday, one of the candidates running for the Pa. 16th Congressional District Seat in the 2022 election, Democrat Dan Pastore, visited Titusville as he made a campaign stop at The Well Coffee House and Eatery.
Pastore is one of two Democrats running in the primary, where the winner will eventually face Congressman Mike Kelly. Pastore spoke with The Herald, and discussed issues he feels are most important to the region, and why he feels like he is the man to tackle those issues.
Pastore visited Titusville for the first time as a candidate on Tuesday, but as a lifelong northwestern Pennsylvania resident, and an avid outdoors man, he said this was far from his first time in town.
Pastore said that Oil Creek is one of his favorite places to fish, and he frequently takes the drive down to Drake Well Museum and Park to spend the day on the creek.
In 2019 Pastore started his role as a Commissioner for the Fish and Boat Commission. Pastore has also made trips to town to support his wife, who has run the OC100 many times, having run all the various distances. She even won the 50 kilometer race.
Pastore is from Erie, and is a lifelong Erie County resident. Pastore’s father was an immigrant from Italy, who moved to the area and started a construction company, Pastore Builders. Pastore left Erie to go to IUP, where he earned a degree in economics. Pastore then got his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh.
After leaving school, he spent some time as a partner in a law firm, before deciding to go down the same path as his father.
In the 1990s, with the internet age on the horizon, Pastore helped found ErieNet, the first public internet provider providing access in northwestern Pa. Pastore eventually sold the company and started another company, and in 2000 FishUSA.com was born. The company that started in his garage now employs more than 60 people in Erie County.
It is this history as a businessman that Pastore feels makes him the right man to tackle the issues that this region faces.
“The biggest challenge facing our region is the state of our economy,” said Pastore. “People continue to move away looking for better opportunity elsewhere.”
As many local residents know, Pastore said that the populations in this area keep decreasing, and that the direction we are headed in is not a positive one.
Pastore said that he wants to not only retain the jobs that the region has, but bolster the workforce by expanding opportunities, education and training.
“I have a history of creating jobs. I know what it takes,” said Pastore. “I actually started my business myself in emerging industries.”
As a resident of Erie, Pastore feels that even with years of living near a large city, he knows how to help rural communities.
“The challenges facing Titusville are similar to the challenges facing Erie,” he said. “They are both cities that have lost their traditional industries.”
Pastore said that while many Crawford County communities may feel alone, in all parts of the district, in Erie, Meadville, Corry and Titusville, the problems are region-wide.
At Tuesday’s event Pastore wanted to hear from those in attendance. He said part of why he wants to visit all corners of the district is to hear concerns.
He said he knows that there is a level of mistrust when it comes to government, and wants to change that. Through these visits, Pastore said he wants to hear from the people on what the federal government can do, and how it can best work for the people of this region.
“I’m an optimist,” he said. “I feel strongly that we can make the future better. We have a tremendous opportunity.”
With the amount of federal funds available, Pastore feels that the time is now to fix many of the problems these communities face.
Some ways he feels that life in northwestern Pennsylvania can be improved is expanding the access to broadband. Other issues that he discussed with Titusville residents was the importance of the oil and gas industry, the gradual raising of the minimum wage, and barriers that the region faces like availability of childcare and lack of infrastructure.
While this was his first visit to Titusville, Pastore promised that this would not be his last. Pastore said that Titusville “has a proud and rich history” and that he wants to work to improve the quality of life for area residents. “We want to encourage new growth here,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.