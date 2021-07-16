This summer the Benson Memorial Library has a summer reading theme centered around books and pets.
The theme, Tails and Tales, is meant to guide and inspire readers to pick up a book this summer and see what the chapters may have in store.
When the library’s Adult Services Librarian Megin Sewak came forward with the idea to partner with French Creek Animal Rescue, the library connected the tales in their collection with the furry tails at the rescue.
The Tails and Tales summer theme is not the library’s only connection with the organization. One of Benson’s former employees used to foster animals for French Creek Animal Rescue.
The current staff are also people who are familiar around cats. The Library’s Executive Director Jess Hillburn has 10 cats at home.
Youth Services Librarian Becky Stahl has less cats than Hillburn — just one — but loves her cat, Sephiroth very much.
“We are the classic stereotype,” Hillburn said, referencing the typical librarian/cat connection. As animal lovers, supporting animals who need help, said Hillburn “also makes us feel good.”
For the library staff, this is also another chance to help out another organization trying to help the community.
“It’s a good opportunity to help out another non-profit,” said the library’s Executive Director Jess Hillburn, “and also promote our theme.”
Located at 13869 Route 19 Waterford, Pa. 16441, French Creek Animal Rescue has been helping at-risk animals since 2009.
The library is accepting all cat-related items, but has several things that the rescue is in need of. The list of recommended items is as follows: Purina cat chow, non-clumping litter, litter boxes, litter scoopers, plastic totes, paper towels, fleece blankets, garbage bags and sponges.
Donations will be accepted at the library during normal business hours ending this Saturday.
You can find more information about the rescue at frenchcreekanimalrescue.weebly.com. French Creek Animal Rescue also has a Facebook page, French Creek Animal Rescue.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
