A motion to expel a pastor accused of improperly taking over a church from the property was denied by a Crawford County judge.
In a decision made Tuesday and filed Wednesday, Crawford County President Judge Anthony Vardaro ruled in favor of Rudolph G. Babcock and Community Bible Church, who were serving as defendants in the case. Highway Open Bible Tabernacle, a church located in Troy Township that is part of the Open Bible Churches system, was seeking to expel Babcock from the property.
In testimony given at an Aug. 28 hearing, Tom Rupli, a former executive director of Open Bible East Churches, said that Babcock had taken control of the church property without permission. Alleged actions included changing the locks to the church building without the knowledge of the church’s pastor, Ralph Myers, and attempting to force Myers and his wife off the property through various means.
However, Judge Vardaro called into question Highway Open Bible Tabernacle’s ownership of the church itself.
“The only question, as we have indicated, is one of possession and we cannot find that at any time the Highway Open Bible Tabernacle, who is the Plaintiff in this action, had legally acquired title to the real estate in question: and therefore, that entity, to the extent it even legally exists, is not in a position to eject the Defendants (sic),” Vardaro wrote in the decision.
The events leading up to the trial began in the spring of 2012, when Pastor Myers learned that Community Bible Church, of which Babcock is the pastor, was without a location to hold services. Myers invited Babcock to hold services at his church.
The building was initially founded as Highway Gospel Tabernacle, which was registered on Sept. 15, 1958, and incorporated on Oct. 13, 1958. In 1962, the church joined the Open Bible Standard Churches system, another name for Open Bible Churches.
On March 12, 2014, Myers held a meeting with Babcock, during which it was recognized that the church would remain owned by Highway Gospel Tabernacle but that a single governing body be established between the church and Community Bible Church. Babcock would serve as pastor of the church and as board moderator.
The agreement stipulated that the church would remain Highway Gospel Tabernacle, but would do business as Community Bible Church.
However, the Open Bible Churches system disputed this arrangement. According to the group, Myers was under a condition known as regional supervision due to failing health. This supervision began in September 2008.
Under this condition, the Eastern Region Open Bible Churches board was to serve as the governing board of the church in charge of several major responsibilities. This included all decisions regarding “the sale, mortgage, lease, property, use agreements or purchase of property” and the ability to “sign legal papers such as deeds, mortgages, leases and property use agreements that have been approved in accordance with these bylaws,” according to the regional supervision guidelines.”
As such, the Open Bible Churches system argued that Myers was not in a position to permit Babcock to pastor at the church.
However, Judge Vardaro, in his decision, contested the amount of control Open Bible Churches had.
“There was nothing to indicate that the Highway Open Bible Tabernacle agreed to regional supervision nor that they were required to accept that,” Vardaro wrote. “Furthermore, real property in question always remained in the name of the Trustees of the Highway Gospel Tabernacle and never in the name of the Highway Open Bible Tabernacle nor the Open Bible Standard Churches, Incorporated.”
While a later amendment to the articles of incorporation for Highway Gospel Tabernacle was made, which changed the name of the church to Highway Open Bible Tabernacle for business purposes, Judge Varadaro determined that the document was not in effect.
“All parties agree that document was never signed by anyone whether it be through oversight or otherwise,” Vardaro wrote. “In any event, we would consider that agreement to be of no effect since it was never executed by the parties whatever their intention may have been at the time.”
The history between Highway Open Bible Tabernacle and Babcock has been a contentious one, which has seen both parties entering court on multiple occasions. In 2015, Babcock was charged for allegedly stealing the electric meter on the church’s parsonage, which police say he later admitted to, under investigation. According to the affidavit filed in the case, Babcock did so in an attempt to force Myers and his wife, who lived in the parsonage at the time, off the property.
“I have tried to get them to leave multiple times, and they have refused, so I took the meter away as a way to get them out of the house,” Babcock was quoted as saying in the affidavit. Police noted, however, that the quote was to “words to that effect.”
That case was later dismissed in 2016 after Babcock paid restitution to the Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative, whom the meter belonged to, but contention remained. During testimony given at the Aug. 28 hearing, it was alleged that Babcock at some point had blocked the delivery of heating oil to the Myers’ home as well.
Even while ruling in Babcock’s favor, Vardaro cast some doubt on to the method the man come to take control of the property.
“There are certainly some questions in the Court’s mind as to how the whole transition from Pastor Myers, who apparently was not in the best health, to allow the majority of the Board of Directors to be under the control of Pastor Babcock occurred, but that is not the question currently before the Court,” the judge wrote.
The Herald reached out to Rupli to see if any further legal action was planned, but was unsuccessful.
Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.
