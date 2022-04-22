CHERRYTREE TOWNSHIP, Venango County — Every year the Titusville business and service community gathers for the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce 132 Annual Banquet to celebrate the past year.
After a couple of challenging years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group gathered again Thursday night at Cross Creek Resort.
The night featured plenty of awards, dedications and laughs. At the end of the evening, the announcement that everyone there was waiting for was made, when Chamber President Chris Fiely gave the award of Citizen of the Year to Sharon Lemley.
“Thank you, I appreciate it. I am honored,” said Lemley at the podium after receiving her award.
If you ask those who attend the Chamber’s annual banquet, part of the fun of the evening is trying to figure out who will get the evening’s biggest honor, and become the Citizen of the Year.
This year’s Master of Ceremonies, Luke Ruot, read off Lemley’s impressive list of accomplishments, leaving hints for the audience to figure out who the winner would be. Ruot had to spend a considerable amount of time for this year’s speech, as Lemley has a long history of volunteering and helping the Titusville community.
Lemley was employed by Titusville Quality Market for over 30 years, serving in many different departments.
Outside of work, Lemley has been involved with various civic organizations. She had been a member of the Titusville Lioness Club for 37 years, from 1981 until the club disbanded in 2018. During her time in the club she served as president four different times.
Even when she wasn’t president, she served on various committees including committees for food booths, ice cream socials, the Oil Festival booth, beautiful baby contest among many, many more.
She also chaired many committees for the club, including the Great Basket Giveaway, Pleasantville Craft Fair Booth, WQLN Auction, glaucoma clinic and calling committee.
Lemley also joined the Titusville Lions Club in 2011, and is currently the secretary of the club. She has also been a co-chair for the Salvation Army Titusville Service Unit for 17 years, and has been in the club for more than 20.
She was also involved in the Oil Festival Committee, and chaired the parade for 22 years. Some of her other accomplishments include being on the Take Pride in Titusville committee, serving on the YMCA board, being a lifetime member of the Titusville VFW Bruce Shorts post and serving as a poll worker for numerous years.
Her list of involvements and accomplishments are too long to list in totality.
After receiving her award, a host of political figures came to show their appreciation for all that she has done.
Lemley received a Pennsylvania House of Representatives Citation from Representative Kathy Rapp (R-65th), who was in attendance to present the citation, a Pennsylvania Senate Proclamation on behalf of State Senator Michelle Brooks (R-50th), a U.S. House of Representatives Certificate of Recognition on behalf of Representative Mike Kelly (R-16th) and a City of Titusville Proclamation from Mayor Jon Crouch, proclaiming April 22, 2022 as Sharon Lemley Day.
Representative Rapp gave a speech on behalf of the proclamation, where she said she is always honored when she has the opportunity to give recognition to a citizen.
“When a citizen receives a citation from the House and Senate, they are dually citations for citizens in our communities who have gone above and beyond what is expected,” said Rapp.
Speaking to her selection as Citizen of the Year, Fiely said that Lemley has come up for the award in previous years, and that he is happy that she was able to win this year.
“She has put her heart and soul into every committee and event she has been a part of over time,” said Fiely. “She has worked very diligently and helped others on many events.”
The Herald spoke with Lemley after the ceremony, where she talked about the community, and how much the city means to her.
Lemley, not originally from Titusville, moved to the area in 1977. One of her first memories in the city was when she was just taking a walk downtown. She remembers when someone passed her, stopped, and said hello.
“I didn’t know how friendly this community was back then, but now I am proud to say my kids grew up here, and proud that my husband served as a police officer here,” she said. “I have enjoyed all that I was able to have done here.”
Like any good award winner who has given their life to serving the community, Lemley had no idea that she would be selected as the Citizen of the Year.
“I never thought about it, I just did the work,” she said. Lemley dedicates her love of helping the community to her mother, who was always involved.
Besides just helping the community, Lemley said the time she spent with the various groups and organizations was some of the happiest times of her life.
“I always enjoyed doing it. I even liked going to the meeting, which is kind of weird,” she said. “The camaraderie, really everything about it, this is my social life.”
