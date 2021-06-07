The bands are back in town

By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
As the weather in town starts to resemble that of summer, the event calendars for Titusville residents have been filling up.
Monday kicks off one of the area’s favorite series, the Titusville Council on the Art’s Concerts in the Park.
The Herald spoke to several bands coming to town this summer and heard just how excited they are to be back playing live in front of audiences.
The Concerts in the Park allows Titusville residents a way of getting some outdoor entertainment while the weather agrees. Bands come to town to play in the Scheide Park gazebo, while camping chair clad guests fill the open space.
Sarah Miller, executive director of the council, is happy to bring the event back for residents who may be itching to do something.
“We have received many comments about how anxious people are to get back out and enjoy some local happenings,” said Miller, “With looser outdoor restrictions, I think it’s important for the community to feel a sense of ‘normalcy’ again.”
The concert series also brings in a diverse group of performers, ensuring there is something to interest the whole family.
This year concertgoers will get the chance to hear rock, WWII ballads, classic rock, Tom Petty tribute, country, blues and music through the ages.
On Monday, the rock band, Necessary Experience will kick off the concerts at 7 p.m. It will end at 9 p.m. The Titusville Historical Society will be providing concessions.
Northern Accents, a Tom Petty tribute band, will come to play in Titusville on July 5. Northern Accents has played in the last two Concerts in the Park, but have yet to finish a full show.
As can happen when playing outdoors, they have been rained out in back-to-back years.
“Fingers crossed it doesn’t rain this year,” said Justin Anderson, guitar player and lead vocals for the band.
The band, only having played three or four times during the pandemic, is excited to get back in front of audiences. Titusville, they said, is one of their favorite places to play.
“It’s a nice venue, great crowd, it’s beautiful out there playing outside in the summer time,” said drummer Erich Semelka.
The group has played together since 2018, and have been performing since they were teenagers. The members of the group all have a love for Tom Petty, and rehearsing together just hasn’t cut it for them.
“We’re hungry to get out and perform,” said Semelka, “To be able to share the music in a live setting.”
While unable to perfrom, the group did not take the year off. They said they continued to rehearse, socially distanced, and work on their songs so that when the restrictions lifted they would be able to start playing again without missing a beat.
“We’ve done our homework in preperation to deliver each song,” said Anderson.
Another performer who will make his way to Titusville this summer is Max Schang, who has played all over the world, including tours in Europe. Schang and the Max Schang Trio of Blues will come to Scheide Park on Aug. 2.
Schang decided that during the pandemic he would play virtual shows, even playing in a major production hosted by The Frick Museum in Pittsburgh.
Even as he enjoyed giving his all in front of a computer screen, or playing in front of a production crew like he did for The Frick, Schang said that it all felt strange.
“All performers feed off the crowd,” he said, “Without the people, it’s just not that much fun.”
Schang said that when you come to one of his performances, you can expect to hear origional blues music, although he admits it is probaly more blues rock. If you like Eric Clapton or Stevie Ray Vaughn, Schang says that you will like what his group plays. “It also kinda danceable,” he said.
Schang, who played in Titusville years ago, said he and his band can’t wait to get back. Ever since outdoor venues have started to book bands again, Schang’s phone has been very busy.
“It feels great to have people reaching out and saying “can you play here”,” he said.
With fewer shows, the performers both said that they expect bigger crowds. “You can only stay inside for so long,” said Semelka.
Even as the crowds yearn for a chance to get back to listening to good local music, Schang assures them it does not come close to how he feels about it.
“Most people are thinking that they can’t wait to get back, but us performers really can’t wait any longer,” he said.
The Concerts in the Park series will run every Monday night from June 7 through August 9.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.