At last year’s Crawford County Fair, the grandstands were mostly empty.
With the COVID-19 virus still in force, the fair board decided not to pack people into the grandstands, postponing big acts. One of the biggest acts that was not able to come, will be making the trip to Crawford County for the 2022 fair, Darci Lynn.
Lynn is a singer/ventriloquist who burst onto the national scene after winning NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Lynn is the youngest person to ever win the contest, and holds the record for most votes received for a final performance in the show’s history.
The Crawford County Fair announced that Lynn would be coming to Meadville on their social media pages on Tuesday, and if the shear number of likes, comments and shares mean anything, county residents are excited for the show.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Dec. 4. Lynn’s act is for those of all ages.
Fair Board President Dean Maynard said he is “looking forward to bringing a family-friendly act to the fair.”
With Lynn coming to the fair, Maynard said this signals that the fair will be back for a strong showing in 2022.
“We are really excited to get back in business,” said Maynard.
This year will see a lot of change coming to the fair, as they try to get back on track.
With Lynn’s show coming on the first night of the 2022 fair, it gives residents the opportunity to have a big first night at the fairgrounds.
“We hope to kick off the fair with a great crowd of all ages,” Maynard said.
Maynard said that since they announced the news, the phones at the fair office have been ringing non-stop. With interest already showing, Maynard is excited for residents to see what else is in store for them at the fair in 2022.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
