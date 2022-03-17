Titusville City Council approved several projects at Tuesday’s council meeting that include a grant application for upgrades at Fleming Park, a contribution to allow Benson Memorial Library to get fiber internet and an increase in the CDBG administration to the county.
Also approved Tuesday night was a special event for the Share a Slice 5K hosted by the YWCA. Council expressed hope that actions taken at the meeting will impact residents in positive ways, as they continue their goal of becoming a people-friendly city.
Municipalities across the state have been scrambling to get their applications in for this year’s Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant funding. The money, now open to the entire state for the first time, shares excess gambling revenue to municipalities for the betterment of residents. According to the DCED website, uses for the funding are for “projects in the public interest. Projects that improve the quality of life of citizens in the community.”
Not wanting to miss out at a chance to fund a project that could benefit the public interest, the City on short notice submitted a grant application for $391,000 that would see Fleming Park upgraded, allowing for better use in connection with the bike lanes coming soon to Martin Street.
City Manager Neil Fratus, after being notified of the grant funding, found a proposal created by Stiffler McGraw in 2014 that would see the park become a trail head for biking in the city. Improvements would include the leveling of the park, the potential construction of an amphitheater, additional parking and a bike repair station.
The proposal was initially created in connection with a 2013 trails master plan. Fratus said that since the plan was created in 2013, there was always a plan to have a park act as a trail head and support both walking and biking in the City.
“There was always a plan, they just couldn’t get the funding,” said Fratus. “This was an opportunity we didn’t want to pass up.”
During Fratus’ Manager’s Report, there was an update on another city park. The unnamed Diamond Street green space recently had an engineer come to town with preliminary drawings. The engineering firm is currently looking to create a formal drawing that Fratus said would be available to the public for input.
The current plan is to break ground on the park in June/July, with the project scheduled to be finished in October. The October finishing date is firm, as the City has funds they must spend on the park by a date close to October . If the work is not finished they would have to give funds back.
Currently the City has a contract with the County for help with the administration of their Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The County receives 6% of CDBG funds for administration services.
The City had reached out to the County Planning Office and asked if they would put together a proposal on increasing the administrative help that they receive. The CDBG program sets a cap on the amount of funds that can be spent on administrative costs at 18%.
County Planning Director Zachary Norwood came to the Feb. 1 City Council meeting with proposals to increase the administrative fees to 12% or 18%.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Fratus recommended that the City accept the 12% proposal. Fratus told council that this was the first year that he and Secretary Heather Stewart had worked on a full CDBG workload, and said it was more work than they had expected.
“It’s a lot of work. It’s an eye opener as to how much time it takes, and it was taking away from our other duties,” said Fratus.
Fratus feels that going to the 12% would “ease the stress” on the City Hall employees.
After the meeting, Fratus told The Herald that he felt the difference between the 6% and 12% proposals was much larger than that between the 12% and 18% proposals.
“We feel that the difference between 12 and 18% was not much more work, and that 18% would take money away from our CDBG projects,” said Fratus. The proposal to go to 12% was passed unanimously.
Council heard from Jess Hilburn, Director of the Benson Memorial Library, who asked for a donation to bring better internet to their members. Benson is among seven Crawford County Federated Library System libraries that could soon see a fiber internet network brought into their building.
The CCFLS is trying to take advantage of county American Rescue Plan funding allocated for better internet access in the county to bring fiber internet to their libraries. Hilburn explained without grant funding the project would be “a lot more expensive.”
To get the funding, fiber services would have to be turned on in 2022. The cost of the project would be about $33,000. Hilburn came to council asking for a 5% donation to the project, which would cost the City $1,683.50.
Before approving the donation, which was passed unanimously, Mayor Jon Crouch asked Hilburn how the program would benefit the community. Hilburn said that not only would library users now be guaranteed fast internet connection, the library would hope eventually down the line to help others in the area also connect to the fiber network.
The City approved a special event that can now be added to the calendars. Council approved a request by the YWCA to hold their Share a Slice 5K on April 2 at 9 a.m. The 5K will take place on Equal Pay Day and bring attention to gender pay gaps and the strive for equal pay.
