Titusville City Council took a step toward finalizing a more-than-two-year process of creating a new Shade Tree Commission ordinance and approved the spending of American Rescue Fund Act funding for two time-sensitive projects at Tuesday’s more than two-and-a-half hour meeting.
Council and members of the Shade Tree Commission discussed the ordinance and a rift that has formed between the two, before council ultimately voted to accept the first reading.
In regard to ARPA funding, council approved spending for LED lights and the police station and the purchase of signage for alternate side parking on select city streets.
City Council and the Shade Tree Commission for two years have had a back and forth over the take down of trees. The issue started when the city repealed a $300 fee that residents would pay for tree removals, saying it was a nuisance tax.
Once council started to address the issue with funding, they realized the problem was costing the city tens of thousands of dollars a year. They then started the process of updating the city ordinance, which was up for its first reading. The ordinance shifts some of the tree-related responsibilities from the Shade Tree Commission to the city.
In attendance at the meeting were four members of the Shade Tree Commission. Robert Cartney, a member of the commission, came to the podium to voice the commission’s displeasure in regard to the new ordinance.
Before council could discuss the issue during the new business portion of the agenda, Cartney spoke during public comment asking council to either vote against the ordinance or table it, as three new members of council had been added since the two sides had held their discussions.
Cartney explained that the way the commission has been doing things in the past, which he has been a part of for 27 years, has worked. He also said the commission was disappointed that an appendix they had recommended to be in the ordinance was not included. He also voiced concern that over the past two years the financial burden had shifted from the city, to the new ordinance where the burden would rest on the property owners.
City Public Works Director Chris Roofner, whose department has taken over some of the tree-related duties, was in attendance to present the reality of the situation from the City’s perspective. Both sides were able to agree by the end of their lengthy discussion that there were two key issues at play, finances and communication.
In response to a question from Mayor Jon Crouch on how this ordinance would change the commission, Cartney said it “does not truly change anything overall, but it changes our concept of what Shade Tree should be doing for the city to help manage these assets.”
Roofner responded that the ordinance does not change the commission, but “flip flops” some of the responsibilities.
According to Roofner, a 1950 ordinance on shade trees clearly states that the cost of trees within an easement between private and city property falls on the property owners.
Taking down trees can be costly, with some trees costing more than $2,500 and $3,000 for their removal. In the past, the city has had to carry the burden of the cost. If a tree cost $3,000 to be removed, in the past the property owner would only have to pay the $300 fee. The city said that they covered the rest of the cost, while the Shade Tree Commission refuted that claim.
City Manager Neil Fratus went through previous city budgets and presented the figures related to non-emergency tree removals. For the four year period between 2017 and 2020, the city had budgeted $39,000 for tree removals. Over that same period, the city spent close to $100,000 on removals.
In the previous ordinance, it stated by Deputy Mayor Sara Jones that the city would pay for tree removals “when proper funds are available.” Jones said during the meeting that with the current financial state of the city, “We don’t have the funds to do that” and that the funds were no longer available.
Roofner said that the new ordinance would protect the city in relation to both economic and liability issues, saying that the city needs to “right the ship.”
The crux of the argument between council and the commission is that someone needs to cover the costs. The city wants the burden of taking down the trees to fall on the property owners. The Shade Tree Commission feels that there are residents who cannot afford the burden.
A key point in the discussion was the Shade Tree Commission Memorial Fund. In the past ordinance it has stated that funds from the fund could be used to manage and plant trees, but not help with taking them down.
With the new balance of responsibilities, the city is hoping that the commission could use their memorial fund to help those who cannot afford to take down a tree.
Councilman Sam Logsdon said he would not vote for an ordinance that did not include a change in wording that allowed for the use of memorial funds to help with takedowns. As this was just the first reading of the the ordinance, Logsdon was told by Fratus that the change will be made before the second reading.
After the lengthy discussion over the Shade Tree Ordinance, the next item on the agenda was a discussion about ARPA funds, and projects the city might spend the money on.
The city will receive $510,000 of ARPA funding from the federal government to help offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has already spent close to $100,000 of those funds.
The city has spent $25,000 on Church Run flood assistance, $7,000 for the restoration of the Scheide House and $66,000 on a grant match for work on City Hall. The city has received half of the ARPA money already, and now has close to $169,000 left to spend.
Some projects that Fratus proposed council spend the funds on were alternate side street parking signs, LED lights for the police department, a parking kiosk for the city lot, purchasing airpacks for the fire department, developing a new comprehensive plan for the city and developing a new parks and recreation plan for the city.
Fratus explained that some of the projects were time sensitive, as bids received could expire.
Councilman Logsdon proposed that council approve just the projects that were time sensitive. Council voted to approve spending for the parking signs and updated LED lighting at the police station, which would cost $20,000 and $6,000, respectively. The alternate side of the street parking had been included in a 2012 ordinance, but the city was not able to enforce it without proper signage. The parking rules apply to nine downtown city streets.
Meeting notes
— Rhonda Clark, of the Titusville Planning Commission, presented council with the commission’!s year end report. Part of that report focused on the Titusville Rental Licensing Program. The Planning Commission, according to Clark, overall recommended the program as approved.
