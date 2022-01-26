EAST MEAD TOWNSHIP — A full room of firefighters, EMS, municipal and government employees gathered at the East Mead Volunteer Fire Department Monday night to hear from a speaker, and discuss the challenges they face.
“We wouldn’t be able to fill this room if there wasn’t a problem,” said Jerry Ozog, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fire & Emergency Services Institute, a group dedicated to advocating for fire and EMS groups in Harrisburg.
Ozog came to speak to all parties involved with fire and EMS in the county.
County Commissioner Eric Henry said that Crawford County needs help, and this is one way to “stimulate dialogue and discussion.”
After filling their bellies with food from Fire and Iron, a firefighter motorcycle group that also caters, the group heard from Ozog. He told the audience what they already knew, the reality of the situation for volunteer fire and EMS services.
Ozog wanted to lay out clearly what the challenges were, so that they could be talked about. For too long the issues, money, manpower and communication, have sat stewing under the surface.
“You have to understand this is a critical issue, and that you are the ones that are going to fix this as municipal officials and leaders in the fire and EMS organizations,” said Ozog. “The state government is not going to come down and solve the issue. It is the grit, determination and dedication of all of you in your communities.”
Ozog was equipped with statistics and information to show everyone in attendance the reality of volunteer fire departments in Crawford County. He pulled up a map of the state, and showed where populations are rising and falling, and where populations are growing older.
Crawford County has an aging population and a declining population. That means less volunteers and older volunteers. Those who rely on volunteer fire departments know that it is not uncommon to see someone in their 60s or older unfurling hoses or directing traffic.
Another issue for fire and EMS services in the county is one that plagues most government agencies, — money. Ozog told the firefighters that costs are going up and traditional funding remains flat, something that isn’t sustainable. He described funding sources as a four-legged stool. The different legs are different ways the VFDs get funding, from events, to taxes and alternative sources like pavilion rentals.
“If one of those legs weaken, the stool falls over,” said Ozog.
The last big issue he mentioned was organizational dysfunction. Fire departments are places that, as Ozog put it, are insular. It is usually a core group of people that run the department, and many times their fathers were involved before them, as were their grandfathers.
Ozog said that most departments know that there needs to be change, but there is also a fear of change. He explained how the phrase “this is how we have always done it,” is one of the most dangerous thoughts circulating in departments.
All of these factors and challenges have put fire and EMS services in a tough place. There are hundreds less fire and EMS services in the state, as more and more have to close their doors.
When one department shuts down, another has to expand their coverage areas. That leads to volunteers that are getting burnt out, and response times that go up as engines and ambulances have to go further and further to respond.
With the reality of the situation out on the table, Ozog introduced a character that would be mentioned throughout the night, Mrs. Smith. Smith represents the people in the community who rely on these services.
Ozog explained that no matter what decisions these departments make, you cannot forget about Mrs. Smith, and the people that rely on these services.
Ozog however did not just talk about problems, he also wanted to present solutions, and ways that Crawford County can sustain their fire and EMS services as they are.
“It’s not all gloom and doom,” said Ozog. “It is time to roll up our sleeves and get things done.”
No matter the solution presented, they all had one common theme, communication. Too often, said Ozog, do municipal governments or fire and EMS services go to try to fix these problems without talking and trying to do this together.
“How are we going to address these challenges? Individually or collectively,” said Ozog.
Ozog showed examples of how other departments and communities in the state have worked together to overcome these issues, and said that Crawford County can do the same. He did stress that this does not mean merging, a sore subject for many departments. “The goal isn’t to merge, it is to collaborate on strategic planning,” he said.
Ozog then opened the floor to hear from those dealing with the issues first hand, fire and EMS personnel from across the county.
One of the topics discussed was the state making it more difficult on the departments with the amount of training. At times the question and comment session turned into venting, but Ozog knows that these issues needed to be out in the open and talked about.
Standing up to speak were personnel both young and older, who talked about the reality in Crawford County, and how to reach the younger generation.
One volunteer stood up and said that with the low graduation rates in the county, paired with low income, people can barely afford what they are already paying, and that the departments need more funding, but questioned where can they get it from. She said that younger people now have more than one job, and those that find a good job usually have to leave the county to do so.
One topic that resonated with the entire group is the rise in firefighters having to help with lift assists.
Commissioner Henry said that lift assists have doubled for the past four years, and that the county is already on pace to pass 1,000 lift assist calls.
Many stood up and said that when they volunteer their time, they signed up to help with fires and those in need. They said they didn’t sign up to help the same elderly people get up from a chair, sometimes helping the same person more than 30 times in a month. They all agreed that part of the problem is educating the public, and making sure that families know about these problems.
In attendance at the meeting were members from the Townville Volunteer Fire Department and EMS. The Herald spoke with Josh Manuel, fire chief for the department, who said that the presentation was “definitely useful” and that it was nice to hear everyone else’s concerns.
Manuel said that his department has a younger average than the state, but that it has been tough to get new and younger members.
“We just have trouble getting them into the station,” he said.
Another challenge that Ozog mentioned that Townville faces is revenue. While there is a fire tax, they currently don’t collect an EMS tax, even though Townville EMS covers a large area. Randolph Township for instance has a VFD, but they use Townville EMS.
With all the challenges facing fire and EMS in Crawford County, the county is taking measures to address these issues. The county recently created a Crawford County Fire Task Force, and is in the process of developing an EMS commission.
Ryan Sekerski, chairman of the task force, is also the assistant chief of the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department. The task force has members from all four corners of the county, and is there to get ideas on how to solve these issues.
“A lot of our VFDs are struggling,” said Sekerski. “We seriously discuss the issues we face, sometimes talking for three hours.”
Sekerski said that the public needs to be educated and understand how serious this problem is.
“They rely on us, now we need to rely on them,” said Sekerski.
He said that if everyone in the community would just help a little, whether it be with the department or just helping with fundraising, it would make the situation much easier for these departments. He said that currently, things are not sustainable. “Either you help, or you have to pay for it,” he said.
While the dinner was a good step, Ozog said that too often there are meetings, meetings and more meetings that never produce any change. While he did say that every solution for the departments issues will be different and local, they are all in this together, and want to help.
“The goal is to recruit members, keep members, generate funds and keep the departments open,” said Ozog.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.