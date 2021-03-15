By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE — Crawford County Common Pleas Judge Mark D. Stevens approved an emergency motion from the defense on Wednesday in connection to the 2019 double murder allegedly at the hands of Jack Elijah Turner.
Turner, who was 21 at the time of the alleged incident, is accused of killing his stepmother and half-brother in August of 2019.
The alleged crime occurred at the Randolph Township home of Shannon Whitman, located at 13185 State Highway 198, where Turner allegedly shot Whitman, 49, and her son Darrin Whitman, 10. The two victims were both shot in the back of the head.
Turner’s attorneys, Michael Waltman and Owen Seman, who were present in the courtroom Wednesday afternoon, filed an emergency motion to access the residence where the alleged homicides occurred.
The defense filed a motion to gain access to the residence where current owner, Scott Whitman, the defendant’s father, currently resides.
Whitman has put the home up for sale, and with an offer accepted, the closing date for the property is April 19. The Commonwealth had initially objected to the motion on the behalf of the homeowner, who did not want additional attention drawn to the property.
Stevens was curious as to why the defense wants access to the home now, more than 18 months after the house was a crime scene. Turner’s lawyer said that his office should have filed for access sooner, but that time is not a factor in what they hope to discover.
“We probably should have asked earlier,” said Waltman. “But I have never been to a crime scene and not learned something.” Waltman also alleges that his team had received a diagram of the crime scene from the Commonwealth that they think is incorrect.
Stevens responded, saying that the house may have been a crime scene for a “period of time.” The Commonwealth’s attorney, Assistant District Attorney Andrew Natalo, also argued that the timing of the request made it so that the defense needed to show necessity for the motion to be approved.
Natalo also argued that since the alleged crime took place, the homeowner has done extensive work on the interior of the house. He alleges that Whitman has changed the flooring, furniture and more to prepare the home to be sold.
Natalo mentioned that the Commonwealth had “given them a lot in discovery,” saying that they had turned over 455 photos and two videos.
Stevens, at several points during the proceedings, spoke directly to Whitman, the property owner. Stevens cleared the courtroom asking to only speak with Mr.Whitman and his court reporter.
As Whitman’s objection to the defense’s access of the home was the primary crux of the issue, he wanted to make sure Whitman understood all aspects of his decision. After bringing just the attorney’s back into the courtroom first, Stevens eventually allowed the public back into the courtroom to announce his decision.
After saying that Whitman was now willing to allow the defense limited access to the home, according to Stevens “based on consent of the property owner,” he accepted the motion based on an agreement from both parties to resolve the issues.
Stevens allowed the defense access to the crime scene for a limited time on Monday, March 15. The judge established ground rules for the defense’s visit, saying that they cannot open any drawers or cabinets and cannot disturb personal property.
Stevens allowed the defense to take measurements, photos and videos of both the house and it’s curtilage, an area of land attached to a house and forming one enclosure with it.
The defense had made a point during proceedings that they wished to examine the curtilage in more detail.
Stevens ended the session thanking Whitman saying, “the court appreciates Whitman’s willingness.”
