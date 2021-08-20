MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Fairgrounds are currently a very busy place to be.
While the Crawford County Fair Board held its last meeting before the fair in the morning, work continued on Wednesday as volunteers, vendors and exhibitors worked to get the fairgrounds ready before festivities start on Saturday, Aug. 21.
This year’s fair features free admission and a return to its roots as there will be no large rides or big acts in the grandstands, while still having plenty to do for the entire family.
Fair Board President Dean Maynard emphasized when talking with The Herald that this year’s fair features a “full schedule.”
“You can expect to have a good time and to have a wholesome family experience,” said Maynard.
While Brad Paisley may not be performing, guests, who enter for free, will still get to see local musical acts and see the same vendors they have gone to for years.
The agricultural aspect of the fair will also see the spotlight, as the exhibitors are ready to show off the animals they have been working with.
“You can see some of the best livestock in the region,” Maynard said.
The Maplewood High School Band will be performing on Monday night at 6 p.m. in front of the grandstands. There will also be other performances spread throughout the fair to provide entertainment.
This year’s event also celebrates 75 years of the fair in Crawford County. “Allowing free admission is proof that we want you to be a part of the 75th,” Maynard said.
To really kickoff a week of fun and farm animals, Sunday evening features a line up of marquee fair events. At 6 p.m. there is a 75th committee celebration, followed by the queen crowning at 7:30, and for the first time, opening fireworks Sunday night at dusk.
Before guests can come and enjoy the fair, work still has to be done to get the grounds ready for the guests. Both fair crews and volunteers could be spotted all around the fairgrounds late into the night Wednesday as they prepare to move to the fairgrounds for the week.
For Denise Willis, her son Daniel and their family, this year’s fair reminds them of what the fair used to be.
Denise has been going to the fair for decades with the Townville Champs 4-H Club, but now her youngest is ready to finally start exhibiting animals.
“I’m old fashioned,” said Denise, “I’d rather it be agricultural focused.”
For those who exhibit, and work to keep the barns intact all year long, they will do what they always do at the fair.
“Our part of the world is always ag focused,” said Earl Snyder.
While the exhibitors are focused on getting everything ready, the focus of the morning’s meeting, according to Maynard, was to go over the safety plan, and go over details about the fair and how to keep everyone safe.
The fair did develop a 2020 safety plan with COVID-19 measures in place, and have adapted that plan to meet the needs of this year. Masks will not be required, but are recommended for those who are not vaccinated. There will be signs for social distancing, and plenty of places to wash hands and sanitize.
For Maynard, no matter what rules are in place, its all about “being mindful” and using common sense. During the safety meeting the group went over practice scenarios, to make sure they are prepared for anything.
Maynard asks that when on the fairgrounds, “If you see something, say something.” That includes belligerent guests, and those who may look sick.
Some highlights of the different days of the Crawford County Fair include:
—Saturday: Community Day; Full Pull Truck and Tractor Pulls and Artisan craft fair and sale
— Sunday: Take a Step Back in Time; History building dedication, opening ceremonies, Friend of the Fair Award, Fair Queen crowning and fireworks
— Monday: First Responders Day: Harness racing
— Tuesday: Veterans and Armed Service Appreciation Day: Master gardener’s exhibit, Veteran’s recognition and Six Horse Hitch
— Wednesday: Career Opportunities Day: Single Horse Draft Hitch and KOI drag racing
— Thursday- Ag Sciences Day: Dairy goat milking contest, Country Christian music and Supreme Champion Dairy
— Friday: TGIF; Junior Dairy Contest, Saddle Horse/Pony Jackpot, Draft Horse Show, Horse Pull, Full Pull Truck and Tractor Pulls and live music from Brenna Bone.
— Saturday: 4-H Head, Hands and Health Day: Demolition Derby, Livestock Master Showman Contest and Rabbit Hopping Contest.
If all those events can’t draw you to the fair, Maynard hopes that the Fallowfield United Methodist Church pies and 4-H Dairy stand ice cream is a combination that might draw you in.
Maynard said he has received calls since March asking if the tasty treats will be back, and is excited to have a bite himself.
“The 75th fair only happens once,” he said, “Be a part of bringing Crawford County back to life.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
