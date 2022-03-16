After one officer retired, another was promoted and one left the force, the Titusville Police Department was short-staffed on officers.
The department went through the process of replacing the years of experience that had left the force. After a lengthy process, they welcomed officers Benjamin Stone and Adam Hamilton, both 25-years-old, to the team.
“We appreciate the services of our former employees. These new officers have different experiences and approaches,” said Police Chief Dustin LeGoullon. “We will learn a lot from them, and they will learn a lot from us.”
The two officers will be introduced on a staggered basis to help with training. Hamilton is currently in field with field training supervisor Officer Bob Anderson. After Hamilton finishes his eight weeks of field training, Officer Stone will start.
LeGoullon said that the department decided to hire officers with previous experience rather than academy grads.
Officer Benjamin Stone comes to the Titusville Police Department from the Pittsburgh area, having previously been a part of the Swissvale Police Department. Stone was born and raised in Wisconsin, where he first found his love for law enforcement.
In Waukesha County, Wisconsin, his mom worked at a technical college that was also a sheriff’s academy. From an early age he saw the flashing lights and the cars, and always thought the sheriff’s were cool.
“Growing up, she would take me in and I spent a lot of time around the instructors and met a lot of the officers,” said Stone. “From that young age, I knew I always wanted to work as a public servant.”
Stone, whose family is from Erie, moved back to northwestern Pennsylvania in middle school, and has spent the rest of his time in the region. Stone went to school at Pitt-Bradford, where he majored in Criminal Justice
It was during his time in college that Stone was first introduced to the Titusville Police Department. Stone interned for the department and spent his weekends for four months getting to know the officers and the community.
“The TPD as an organization is one of the best put together departments,” he said. “This department has a great group of guys, and they work together well as a team.”
After working in the Pittsburgh area, Stone saw that there was an opening in Titusville, and knew this was where he wanted to be.
“I thought ‘Ok, this is my chance,’ this is where I want to put in my 25 years and retire,” said Stone. He sees himself as a “window down” type of officer who is approachable, and said he wants to work with the community.
Stone loves that this department is always willing to connect with the community, and says he can’t wait for events like the National Night Out and, of course, Halloween with the department.
“It is important to have a working relationship with the community. You can’t have police without the community, and you can’t have a community without a police force,” he said.
While interning, Stone filmed one of the department’s Halloween videos.
Chief LeGoullon said that he is happy to have Stone back in the mix. “I knew from our interactions that he appreciated Titusville and our community,” said LeGoullon.
LeGoullon had tried to get Stone in to test for the last opening the department had, but the timing didn’t work out. This time around, LeGoullon was happy to see Stone apply, and is happy to bring him into Titusville.
When hiring an officer, the social service process really takes the discretion out of the decision making. The department hires whoever scores the best in their written, physical and oral examinations.
LeGoullon said that Stone tested “really well,” and that his scores are what got him the job.
The other officer joining the team is Adam Hamilton. Hamilton, a former Marine, comes to Titusville from the Sharon Police Department. Much like Stone, Hamilton knew from a young age that he wanted to work in public service, but had to find an interest in police.
“I knew I didn’t want to work in an office. I like helping people, but I didn’t want to be in an ambulance or a fire truck,” said Hamilton.
Growing up in Erie, Hamilton said he is familiar with the region. The most time spent away from northwestern Pennsylvania was when he joined the military.
Hamilton said his time in the military helped him transition to being a police officer. They require training, discipline and working always having the back of your fellow servicemen. “They both have a lot of training, and a lot of what I learned there transfers over to being a police officer,” said Hamilton.
When the Titusville job opened up, Hamilton had a connection with the department, and decided to take a shot. Hamilton was in the police academy with Andrew Carne, who recently left the department.When talking with Carne, Hamilton was told “how tight-knit the TPD officers were and how nice the community is.” Hamilton is also looking forward to moving closer to his family in Erie.
Coming from the Sharon Police Department, Hamilton said he is excited to move to a department in a smaller city, and one with a lower call volume. Hamilton said every department has its pros and cons, and that Titusville “has ways of doing things as Sharon has ways of doing things.”
Moving to the TPD, Hamilton said he is looking forward to being part of a community that “is very supportive of the department.”
Hamilton said in Sharon, a place that Chief LeGoullon said has a higher crime rate, the officers do not have as much time to do things that help the community, what Hamilton said called “making the extra effort for the community.”
Hamilton said that Titusville is a good area, but that it does have some crime. “It can be better, and I will do what I can to make it a better and safer place to be,” he said.
Like Hamilton, Chief LeGoullon also served in the Sharon Police Department before joining the Titusville department. “I know the type of department they run in Sharon. They have to be professional and skilled,” said LeGoullon. “I know the experience and expectations they have for their officers. They have high standards.”
Stone and Hamilton were not the only additions that the Titusville Police Department has made. Recently the department added Gretchen Douglas as their police clerk.
LeGoullon stressed that Douglas is an integral part of the team, and someone that will make all the officers more effective. Douglas will act as the main point of contact for most of the community, answering the door and phones.
Other responsibilities include getting court cases sent to the District Attorney’s office, handling dispositions, taking over the ticketing division of the department, managing the warrant list and relaying information in real time to the officers.
“There are so many things we haven’t been able to do at the standards that we want to do them in terms of paperwork. She will fill that gap,” said LeGoullon. “She will allow the officers to do their jobs in a more efficient way.”
With the new additions, LeGoullon said that the department after facing a manpower shortage will be back to almost full strength. The chief also said that he feels the new hires are high quality officers who will help keep the community safe for years to come.
“These two officers have different experiences, different ideas and different approaches,” said LeGoullon. “Now we are looking forward for them to get through training and get out into the community.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
