With flowers blooming and plants thriving, it seems like the perfect week to celebrate all the things that grow in gardens across the country.
National Garden Clubs, Inc. seemed to agree, as June 5-11 has been designated National Garden Week. The Benson Memorial Library and Titusville Area Garden Club have teamed up to teach area residents about all that can be grown in the dirt.
The Benson Memorial Library and Titusville Area Garden Club are organizations that like to team up.
“We have a good relationship between the two entities,” said Jess Hilburn, executive director of the library. “We like to collaborate and partner whenever there is an opportunity do so.”
National Garden Week has historically been one of those opportunities.
While they have not had a display at the library the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the garden club approached the library about bringing the partnership back, there was one person the library had in mind to put it together — Ella Matteson, library assistant and recipient of the Titusville Area Garden Club scholarship.
The display, now on the fireplace mantle to the left of the main entrance, features information of insects and bee houses, tips and hints from the garden club and book on flowers for both adults and kids.
Matteson, who plans on applying to be a member of the garden club, is herself the owner of a green thumb. This year, Matteson not only has your typical vegetable garden, but a pumpkin patch and sunflower field.
“I love the silence. Gardening is my ‘me time’,” she said. “Its all about connecting to the earth, and it is rewarding to see plants grow and produce food for me and my family.”
Even though she is now an accomplished gardener, that wasn’t always the case. “I’ve done my fair share of killing things,” she said.
But as she has learned more, she has only become a more successful gardener. Rain flooded half of her pumpkin patch last year, so this year, after researching proper hill space for vine growth, she knows that problem won’t happen again.
After dealing with too many weeds, she learned about putting down black plastic under her plants. “You have to make yourself knowledgeable,” she said.
Working at a library has its perks, especially one with an extensive collection of gardening books and resources. Matteson, who wants to study biology, frequently finds herself learning about gardening and plants on the job.
“I spent time in the stacks all the time,” she said. “This library has so much to offer anyone who wants to start a garden of their own.”
For those who want to take what they learn in the stacks out into nature, the library has a garden of their own on site. With help from garden club member Carolyne Ford, the library has a pollinator garden on the side of the building. Ford helps with general upkeep, and does the ongoing upkeep of the garden.
The library’s garden is just one of many in the community that are currently in bloom. Those who take the time to learn more, and put that knowledge into practice, might end up having their garden selected as the garden of the month.
Wanting to bring exposure to gardens in the area, the club is currently requesting assistance in seeking out large and small gardens to be recognized with a profile and phots in upcoming months.
The Titusville Area Garden Club can be found on Facebook, or reached by email at titusvilleareagardenclub@zoho.com.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
