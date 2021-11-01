On Tuesday, area residents, as well as Americans across the country, will fulfill their right to vote when they head to the polls.
Unlike last year’s elections, no big national offices are on the ballot. What is on the ballot are local races that can impact voters’ daily lives.
Another change this year will be the location where Titusville residents will vote. All Titusville voters will now vote at the YMCA gym, located at 505 West Walnut Street.
Every other Tuesday, Titusville City Council meets to talk over and vote on legislation and policies that determine how citizens of the City go about their life.
The council is made up of five people — the mayor, deputy mayor and three council positions. Over the past couple of years turnover on City Council has been frequent.
The revolving doors have led the City to an election where four of the five seats on council are up for grabs. While there are four spots open on council, when voters go to the polls, they will only see one name — Sara Jones.
Jones is on the ballot as a Democrat and is seeking election to a four-year term on council. She told The Herald that she is running because she feels the City “has been moving in a positive direction.” Jones said that she hopes to continue what council has been working toward.
Of the other three members on council, only one is mounting a write-in campaign — Deputy Mayor William McCrillis. McCrillis is seeking to finish out a two-year term.
Speaking to The Herald, McCrillis said that he wants to continue the good work that council has been doing. “Titusville has a bright future and I want to be a part of that,” he said.
Councilmen David Shambaugh and CJ Kirvan have decided not to seek another term on council, sighting busy schedules running their respective businesses.
Those who have driven or walked around town have seen that there are some fresh faces that have made intentions clear that they are seeking to be elected to council.
Two of those men are still interested in the council seats, while one man, Sam Logsdon, has said that he no longer wants to be on council. The two men still interested are Chad Covell, who is seeking a four-year term, and Jason Drake, who is seeking a two-year term.
Speaking to The Herald, Covell said he doesn’t have an agenda, but would love to get involved and see how the City works and is organized.
“I want to see what the plans are to bring more businesses into town,” he said. Covell explained that he is coming into the process with “open eyes” and not a closed mind.
Drake, who is seeking a two-year term, said to The Herald that there are a few reasons why he is seeking a council seat.
Drake moved back to the City after COVID-19 made it possible for him to work remotely. He would like to see Titusville be a place where these type of workers can thrive.
“These workers pump money into the economy on a larger scale,” he said.
Drake also wants to see changes made to the Titusville Rental Licensing Program. Drake wants the tenants to make the decision on whether the unit is inspected, and said he doesn’t like that the City government can just go into people’s homes without permission.
Other races in the City are for the Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors. There are four four-year terms up for grabs on the school board.
There are three current members seeking re-election — Kevin O’Neill, James Come and Jeffrey Thomas. Monica Chatham is the lone newcomer seeking a term on the board. All are running on both Republican and Democratic tickets.
Outside the City, there are some contests that area residents may be interested in.
There are also positions being contested for PENNCREST School District’s school board.
Theresa Croll and Brian Lynch are current members seeking re-election on both the Democratic and Republican tickets. Matthew Vogt is seeking election to the school board, and is running on both party tickets.
Current member Robert Gulick is running for re-election as a Democrat. Robert Johnston is running for re-election as a Republican.
According to a Facebook page, Nerissa Galt is running as a write-in campaign. The Herald is unaware of any other write-in campaigns for PENNCREST school board.
For residents that live in Hydetown, they will be met with mostly blank ballots. Hydetown has three borough council seats available, with just one name on the ballot — Phil Myer. Myer is currently on council, and is seeking re-election.
Oil Creek Township has two seats open on the township board of supervisors. There is one candidate on the ballot — Republican Kenneth Tracey. The other position will be filled via write-in.
For voters in Pleasantville, their ballot will have more names on it than there was for the primary. Mayor Martha Long is on the ballot seeking re-election as mayor. Mary Long and Howard Crawford are on the ballot seeking four-year terms on borough council. With three seats available on council, one seat will be filled via write-in.
Voters in Titusville will vote at the YMCA gym, located at 505 West Walnut Street. Voters in Hydetown will vote at the fire hall, 12666 Main Street, Hydetown. Voters in Pleasantville will vote at the fire hall building, located at 157 West State Street.
