The Titusville Community Development Agency (TCDA) announced that there is still money left in the Flood Fund and everyone is eligible.
The application process has also been made easier. Applicants will still have to stop into the office to pick up a check, but everything else can be done online.
Applicants can scan the QR Code with a cell phone, fill out the form, email the documentation and stop in for a check.
The form can also be accessed at forms.gle/HgEwM5igjvHHxr4J9.
The funds are intended to help offset the cost of clean up from Titusville’s July flood.
The City of Titusville and Crawford County each contributed $25,000, for a total of $50,000 toward a relief fund for victims of the July flood in Titusville.
The Titusville Redevelopment Authority is administering the 21 Flood Fund Program.
The TCDA offices are located at 110 West Spring Street, Suite 200 in Titusville. For more information, call (814) 827-3668.
