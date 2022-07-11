Pam Sopher loves people. If you ask her husband, he’d tell you that she could sit down and quickly become lifelong friends with a complete stranger.
When Sopher climbed the ranks of the state’s Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, it was meeting people, the veterans, that she loved the most.
Sopher recently finished her one-year term as Department President for the State of Pennsylvania for the VFW Auxiliary, the highest auxiliary position in Pennsylvania, at the end of June, and while it was an exhausting year, she said it was well worth it.
“I wouldn’t change anything about this past year. I enjoyed every minute serving our veterans,” she said. “We as auxiliary members are their voices. We are there to do what is needed so that veterans get what they deserve.”
Her time as president made an impact on not only the organization, but the people around her.
“She was one of the best that I’ve ever worked with. She was very professional, and her service to the veterans and their families was beyond reproach,” said Nathanial Smith, Department of Pennsylvania VFW state commander.
Smith was the commander while Sopher served with him as the department president.
“I worked hand-in-hand with her for many months visiting different posts and districts, and I can’t say enough about her love for veterans and their families. She exhibited that everywhere she went,” he said.
Sopher joined the VFW Auxiliary in 2002. An active member for 20 years, she has really been attending VFW and auxiliary events all her life. Sopher joined the group with her father’s eligibility. Her father, Robert Brown, had served this country, and valued the VFW and all that they did.
Much of Sopher and her father’s relationship was centered around the VFW. Her parents divorced when she was just three-years-old. As she lived with her mother, Sopher said “I didn’t really know that much about my dad.”
A lot of the time she got to spend with him was at Greenville VFW picnics. “My dad would always go, and he was adamant that I went too,” she said. “If we had friends that were getting married, we wouldn’t go. If there was a VFW picnic he made sure that I was there.”
It was at these events that her dad would go around and show his daughter off. He would take her around to meet all his veteran friends. It was then that Sopher developed her love of talking to the veterans.
“I would sit and talk to them for hours on end. I truly enjoyed talking with them,” she said. “We didn’t talk about their war stories. It was just us talking and having a great time.”
Seeing how well she got along with the veterans, her dad started telling her she needed to join. With a busy life raising kids, Sopher said she just didn’t have the time.
After her father passed away, Sopher decided it was time to join. “It wasn’t until my dad had died that I realized dad had seen something in me that I didn’t even know I had,” she said.
Sopher joined the VFW Auxiliary in 2002, and became a lifetime member in 2004. She was then elected as auxiliary president, before moving up to the district level.
It was when she started to hold district level positions that Sopher was able to meet more and more people. “Traveling around to all these different posts, you make a ton of friends,” she said.
After leading the district, Sopher decided to move on to the department level — the state level — where for six years she climbed the ranks from guard to conductress, chaplain, junior vice president, senior vice president all the way up to department president for the State of Pennsylvania.
As president, Sopher said she was treated like royalty when she went around the state visiting branches.
“It was overwhelming. You would have thought I was the Queen of England,” she said. “Being the department president was overwhelming, but just amazing.”
Sopher was on the road quite a lot too. There was a stretch of 14 weekends leading up to Thanksgiving that Sopher spent on the road visiting different posts and districts. After she had a break to put a holiday meal together, it was back on the road.
Visiting all the different posts, seeing different landmarks and meeting so many people was what made this year so special.
“I would get into town and we would have a meal and do a meet and greet. I didn’t like going to the fancy restaurants as much as I liked eating at the VFWs. The local posts were my favorites. Meeting all those veterans really gave me my passion,” she said.
With the meetings usually on Sundays, on Saturday the posts would take her around to museums, military cemeteries and monuments built on behalf of veterans.
She said she will never forget going to a WWII museum in Eldred, Pa. They opened the museum just for her. A veteran came up to her and said “Very nice to meet you. We’ve been waiting for you to visit.”
That really stuck with her. “They make you feel like you are someone important, and I am just a plain old person from Pennsylvania let me tell you,” she said.
Sopher attended the Legislative Conference in Washington D.C., where she and her counterparts were able to fight for the veterans. But it wasn’t the fancy hotels and trips that made her truly love her position.
“It wasn’t going out of state that did it for me, it was meeting people here in this state,” she said.
Nothing exemplified this bond quite like when Sopher and Smith were invited to attend the 100th birthday of a WWII veteran. She met the veteran when all of a sudden, after she thanked him for his service, he returned the gesture.
He said he wanted to thank her, not only for what she had done but for the women who kept the households and the country going.
“If it wasn’t for the women back then staying home, keeping the houses going, keeping the kids safe, working and providing us a place that we knew when our day was done fighting for our country that we could come home,” she said. “I commend you, I thank you, you are our hero. I balled and balled and balled. I cried like a baby.”
It was at that moment that Sopher looked up, thought of her dad, and knew that he was right. He had seen in her “a love and passion” before she had ever known it.
During her time as president Sopher also had the chance to raise money for veterans’ organizations of her choosing. More than $20,000 was donated to two organizations across the state. “Two words that should never go together are veteran and homeless,” she said.
She was also able to give out three American flags with stands and golden eagles, with accompanying plaques to three organizations that have gone above and beyond to help their communities. Sopher chose the Titusville Police Department, Bob Joyce and the Titusville Iron Works and the Caboose Motel.
