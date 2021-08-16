PITTSFIELD, Warren County— If you ask anyone at the Warren County Fair what is the one thing you have to try, they will give you a resounding answer — the Zem Zem food booth.
Not only have they been voted best food concessions for the 2021 fair, but they have been providing food for fair goers for more than 40 years. The Zem Zem’s are just one of the numerous nonprofits that set up at the fair, and use the event as a fundraiser to carry them through the year.
Between the smell of fried dough, the sound of whirling rides and all the flashing lights at the Warren County Fair, are organizations like the Eisenhower Music Boosters, Garland Volunteer Fire Department, New Hope Assistance Dogs Inc. and Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education.
These organizations set up either food stands or information booths to give out information about their organizations and raise money for their causes. According to Dave Wilcox, president of the Fair Board of Directors, on the hill, there are only four for-profit vendors, all the rest are non-profits.
For Wilcox, the fair provides organizations opportunities to fundraise and set aside funds for the rest of the year. As the fair is a place where people congregate, and like to spend money, the fair can be one of their bigger fundraisers. He said it is important for people to support these organizations. “It can be the primary funding event for their programs, and can really help the kids,” he said.
One of the various vendors set up on the hill was the Garland Volunteer Fire Department. The department used to run the fish stand, but have since taken a step back, selling tickets to their events, pull tabs and lots of cold drinks.
Going to fairs and fundraising is something that Garland has done for generations. According to volunteer William VanGuilder, the department used to go to the Garland Gala Days, a small community fair, before transitioning to the Warren fair.
Due to the pandemic, there was no 2020 Warren County Fair, and there hasn’t been a Garland Gala Days in years. For the first time since he could remember, the department didn’t fundraise. “That probably didn’t help us any,” he said.
A booth that drew lots of attention at the fair was the New Hope Assistance Dogs, Inc. This organization has raised money for years to place service dogs with veterans and those who need them.
The organization celebrated 20 years in style, with three dogs on hand to greet those who approached. Their organization, according to Tanya Courtney, has a goal for the fair of educating the public, and showing them what the dogs can do.
“We don’t make a lot of money,” said Elizabeth Mourer, “We just want to educate the people. There isn’t much these dogs can do.”
Some dogs in the past have been trained to take clothes out of the dryer, flip a light switch or do other tasks that others might not to.
It can cost anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 to acquire and train the dogs. So far, the organization has placed 50 dogs to veterans, at no cost, and around 75 dogs for non-veterans.
To help fund the next wave of dogs to help, the organization is selling water, has a 50/50 raffle and is selling raffle tickets for a gift basket. Even though their organization draws people in who appreciate a good cause, the Golden Retriever named Willow in front of the booth seemed to help in drawing a crowd.
Besides the informational booths, nonprofits are also known for selling some famous Warren County Fair Food. Besides the Zem Zem’s with Pennsylvania made sausages and steak sandwiches— affectionately called the ‘orgasmic sandwich’ by Zem Zem Hornets President Wenzel Soliday— other famous food booths include the Eisenhower Music Boosters ice cream booth, recommended by Dave Wilcox, and the Cornplanter Cafe. The Cornplanter Cafe is run by the fair, and offers a wide variety of drinks and food.
Linda Fehrenbach, who has been involved with the fair for 43 years and has been a director for the past eight, said she lived off the cafe’s slushies, and frequently drops by for the walking tacos.
“I survive on those slushies,” said Fehrenbach.
Besides the carnival area at the bottom of the hill, almost all of the treats and snacks sold not only benefit your stomach, but also organizations that have been hurting after a year when their revenue streams were cut short.
“These booths are for organizations that are important community assets,” said Wilcox, who hopes that people see how important their work is, and how hard they work to keep these organizations running.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
