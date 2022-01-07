HYDETOWN — Hydetown Borough held their reorganization meeting Monday night, welcoming new members onto borough council, as well as a new mayor.
According to borough secretary Pat Myer, leading the borough into the new year will be Mayor Scott Smith. Smith is joined by new borough council member John Hilburn. The other council members have served in Hydetown government before.
Mayor Scott Smith is not the only member of the borough government in new leadership roles. Councilman Craig Ferrar, who had previously been a councilman, was elected as council president. Former councilman Jack Donovan was elected to the role of council vice president. Ferrar and Donovan are joined on borough council by Phil Myer, Randy Winkleman, Joe Donovan, John Hilburn and Sam Ridgeway.
The next Hydetown Borough Council meeting will take place on Monday, Feb. 7. Borough Council meetings take place at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department. The meetings start at 7 p.m.
