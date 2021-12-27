THE NORTH POLE — If you have been on any of the Titusville Facebook pages, there has been talk over the past few weeks about “boom” noises heard around the region.
There have been theories that they were explosions, cars backfiring, or even the sound of a jet. Those theories, however creative, seem to be false, as The Herald has learned that Santa has been flying around the Oil Region practicing for his big night tonight.
For Santa to fly all around the world in one night, he needs some practice. Especially during a year when gifts can be hard to find, and even coal is in short supply. This could be one of Saint Nick’s most challenging holiday seasons. Rumor has it, Santa has even had trouble finding reindeer to guide his sleigh.
A Herald man was out taking photos of Titusville during the winter months when all of a sudden, a dark figure moved into his viewfinder.
Realizing that Santa may have been caught on one of his practice runs, he pulled his reindeer over for a talk. Santa may not have realized that he had come over to talk with a reporter, but gladly answered some questions.
The first question Santa responded to was what he loved about Titusville. Santa said that the holiday spirit in this small town is more than abundant, and he has loved how they keep the true spirit of Christmas.
Santa said that he loves all of the light displays around town, and may have gone undercover to drive through the Lights at Burgess.
Scheide Park is another favorite spot for Santa, and he loves the different themes on Christmas trees that the local organizations created.
“They just get so creative over there,” he said. Santa wanted to thank everyone who came out to see him during the Christmas Parade.
With the past weeks being so cold, Santa said that one of his worries is coming down a chimney with a fire still lit. He asksed that Titusville residents extinguish their fires when they go to bed on Christmas eve, something that the local fire department supports.
Santa also said that Mrs. Claus works very hard all year to keep his Santa suit nice and clean, and that dirty chimneys are something he dislikes more than lazy elves.
“If you could have your chimneys cleaned before I slide down them, it would really help with all the soot stains that Mrs. Claus spends hours trying to get out,” said the big guy.
Santa also said that Titusville’s old Victorian homes, especially those with flat roofs, make his holiday deliveries much easier.
“There is nothing better than a flat place to land,” Santa said.
He would like to apologize to those with metal roofs. He understands that the hoofs of his reindeer can be especially loud on the metal surfaces.
Santa has been coming to Titusville for decades, and said he loves coming through every December and seeing how the small town has changed.
Santa remembers when Col. Edwin Drake first drilled oil near the town. That was a big help for Santa, as after the discovery of commercial uses for oil, it has been much easier for him to get coal for those on the naughty list.
Santa remembers when he used to fly through the Oil Valley and there were more oil derricks than trees. He is happy to see more green as he flies through town.
All in all, Santa said that Titusville has earned their spot on the nice list this year. He was very happy to see residents help each other after the flood came through Titusville in July.
Santa is also excited to meet the Titusville Police Department’s new K-9. He said that the Titusville Fire Department might want to use their ladder truck to get on the roof Christmas day, as they might find some treats and dog toys that were tossed from the sleigh.
Before Santa had to leave, fearing he might be spotted by yet another Titusville resident, he talked about his most favorite subject — milk and cookies.
Santa said that when you have to eat and drink millions of glasses of milk and cookies, some variety might be nice.
“I know a lot of people think chocolate chip is my favorite,” he said. “But Santa loves all cookies equally.”
When it comes to milk, while he loves whole milk, Mrs.Claus has said it might be best to put out a glass of skim milk. “I do need to fit into the suit next year,” he said.
Dvorkin was happy to take a day off from reporting on hard-hitting news and take some time to entertain the readers. To talk more about Santa, Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
