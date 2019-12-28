Chamber seeks Citizen of the Year nominations

The Titusville Chamber of Commerce is currently looking for theme suggestions for the 2020 Oil Festival, as well as nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year.
Forms for both are available at the chamber’s office at 202 W. Central Ave. in Titusville, and will soon be distributed through its newsletter and around town.
Suggestions from the public for the Oil Festival, which will be held on Aug. 7 and 8 this coming year, help guide the organizers’ plans, which are already well underway, according to Titusville Chamber of Commerce lead director Lindsay Harrah.
“We’re looking for a theme to tie the community together,” Harrah said, adding she would love to bring back activities inspired by summer fun to the festival this coming year as part of the theme.
The theme for the most recent Oil Festival incorporated the various anniversaries celebrated in the area and around the world, such as the 160th anniversary of the festival, the 150th anniversary of Titusville High School’s construction and Colonel Drake’s 200th birthday.
Forms for the 2020 Oil Festival theme suggestions are due to the chamber’s office by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The theme for this year’s festival will be chosen and announced at the end of February.
The chamber’s Citizen of the Year award is bestowed annually upon an individual who contributes exceptional volunteer efforts to the community.
“Most of the ones that are still with us are still super involved around town,” Harrah said.
As part of the nomination, the chamber requests a complete history of a nominee’s accomplishments, from the length of time to the reach and impact of the volunteer efforts.
Forms for the 2019 Citizen of the Year nominations are due to the chamber’s office by 4:30 p.m. on March 6. The winner of the 2019 Citizen of the Year award will be announced at the chamber’s banquet, which begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 19 at Cross Creek Resort.
