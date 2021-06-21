By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
The Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad, after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, held its annual WWII Remembrance Ceremony Friday night at the Perry Street Station.
The railroad held the event to honor three WWII veterans who attended the ceremony, and to kick of the WWII weekend, which will feature a WWII re-enactment train ride — “The Last Train to Remagen.”
The ceremony featured plenty of patriotism as the VFW honor guard was present, along with the local Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and a regiment of re-enactors.
After the presentation of colors, Hydetown Baptist Church Pastor Jeff Sterling lead the opening prayer, reading from Isaiah.
Following the singing of the National Anthem by Madison Wakefiled, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Cub Scout Pack 231 and Boy Scout Troop 97, those in attendance heard a speech from VFW representative to the Erie Veterans Affairs, Charlie Castellucio.
Castellucio gave a speech about being the greatest, and how those who fought in WWII may be the greatest generation this country has ever seen.
“I know that,” said Castellucio, “I’ve been around them.”
Castellucio made reference to Babe Ruth and Wayne Gretsky, saying that one could argue that they weren’t the greatest to ever play their respective sports.
Castellucio said that no one, however, could argue against the men who fought for freedom against the Nazis.
Castellucio ended his speech saying that he thanks all the men in uniform across the world at the thousands of U.S. bases that help keep him safe.
Also to speak was Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch. Crouch was there to represent the city government, having recently passed a proclamation making this weekend WWII Remembrance Weekend in the City of Titusville.
Cheri Porter, General Manager of the OC&T Railroad then handed out the certificates for the WWII veterans in attendance.
Porter gave them to William Johnson, Guy Prestia and John Schultz. After the ceremony, a train of people came up to the three veterans, introduced themselves, shook hands and thanked them for their service.
The OC&T Railroad has been hosting the WWII Remembrance since 2015.
Porter said, “It’s an honor for us. We enjoy reaching out and bringing the veterans together.”
For Porter, part of what makes the ceremony and weekend so special is showing kids and young adults what it looks like to serve their country.
“We have scouts here who get to see how respect to your country carries through. The scouts learn to appreciate their freedoms just a little more,” she said.
Patrick Tarasovich is one of the reasons that this weekend ever came together. Tarasovich is a member of the 99th infantry, a reenactment group in Pennsylvania.
He approached the railroad with the idea, and years later, it has grown to what it is now. Part of what makes re-enacting so special to him is that it helps keep the legacy of the great men alive.
“It Is a great honor to help showcase what they’ve done,” said Tarasovich, “It keeps their memory alive.”
The WWII train, which is currently sold out, runs from 1 - 4 p.m. Riders leave on a German-occupied train, ride through battles, only to return hours later victorious, riding back on the American train.
The weekend ends with an evening dance at the Titusville Senior Center. The dance features period music.
For more information on the WWII remembrance events, contact the OC&T Railroad.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
