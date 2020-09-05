OIL CITY — September has been designated by the Commonwealth as “Pennsylvania Trails Month.”
The Council on Greenways and Trails announced that free public festivities will be conducted in Titusville on Saturday, Sept. 12. The event will include a series of activities structured to comply with COVID-19 safeguards. Masks must be worn by all attendees. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and masks. Bottled water and cookies will be available at the main event site.
“Tales along the Trail” will kick things off as a guided history walk starting at 10 a.m. at the Jersey Bridge Parking Lot near Drake Well Museum and Park. Personnel from Benson Memorial Library will be the hike leaders on a leisurely one-mile amble, with stops at each of the six recently-installed outdoor interpretive panels along the Queen City Trail.
To RSVP for the guided walk, call the library at (814) 827-2913 prior to Sept. 10. Reservations are limited to 23, which will be accepted, first call, first serve.
Hikers should arrive at approximately 11 a.m. at the Queen City Trail trailhead on South Martin Street, adjacent to South Woods Assisted Living. The public is welcome (no reservations needed) to come observe several ceremonies in sequence.
After a greeting by Titusville Mayor Dennis Peden, the Oil Region Alliance will conduct a ribbon-cutting at the trailhead in recognition of the new interpretive panels.
Following the ribbon-cutting, the Council on Greenways and Trails will present its annual 2020 Greenways Awards. This year’s awards are themed “Sunrises and Sunsets,” with award winners each receiving original framed scenic photos taken by Jerry Gressley, of Kennerdell.
The “Queen City Trail” mural painted onto the railroad trestle bridge in 2019 by area artist Berry Breene will then be dedicated in a ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.