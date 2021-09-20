WEST FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP — An infant was killed and four passengers in a horse-drawn buggy were injured in a truck versus buggy crash on Friday afternoon in West Fallowfield Township.
Meadville-based Pennsylvania State Police report a horse-drawn buggy operated by Melinda Troyer, 34, of Atlantic, was traveling north along the right shoulder of State Route 18 at approximately 2:52 p.m. about 973 feet south of Rocky Glen Road.
A 1996 Ford Ranger truck driven by Jean I. Jewel, 66, of Atlantic, attempted to pass the buggy. The front passenger side of the truck hit the rear left side of the buggy, according to the police report.
The impact caused all of the passengers of the buggy to be thrown from it. Passengers included Troyer, the infant, a four-year-old male, a four-year-old female and a two-year-old female, according to the police report.
All passengers suffered injuries of various severities and were transported to Meadville Medical Center for treatment. The infant was flown to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital, but she died.
Jewel was not injured in the crash, according to the police report. She was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed.
State Route 18 was closed for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.