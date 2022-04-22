According to an updated press release from Franklin- based Pennsylvania State Police, human remains were found within the confines of Oil Creek State Park on Friday, April 15 at 8:07 p.m.
The remains are currently being looked at by Dennis Dirkmat and the Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology Department in Erie.
State Police are continuing to investigate the matter, but as of Friday night, few details were available.
According to release, a hiker in the park on Friday happened upon what they thought were human remains, and alerted the Titusville Police Department. After the location of the remains were confirmed, the Titusville police alerted state police.
State police and the Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh responded to the scene. Rugh was able to confirm that what was reported was in fact human remains. A call was then made to Dirkmat and the Mercyhurst Forensic Anthropology Department, who assisted in recovery of the remains.
Also at the scene on Friday night was the Titusville Police Department. According to Chief of Police Dustin LeGoullon, the department helped with the security of the scene on Friday night.
On Saturday, the department played an “observational role,” as state police took the lead. LeGoullon told The Herald that his department is “interested in the case, as it could be relevant to one of our open investigations.”
Police are still awaiting more information from Dirkmat and his team at Mercyhurst.
More details will be released at a later date.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
