During the struggles that face everyone day-to-day, United Way of the Titusville Region wants to honor area citizens who reach out to those who could use a little help.
United Way is kicking off the “Random Acts of Kindness” program. The goal of the program is to celebrate the good works of volunteers and to inspire the community to lend a hand when needed.
No matter the size of the act, each one has a huge impact on someone. “We want to do something positive to celebrate the kindness and caring of our community members who work to make our communities a better place to live,” said Chief Professional Officer Terri Ann Wig.
United Way is asking for residents to send pictures of “Random Acts of Kindness” by posting photos and stories on the organization’s social media pages including; Facebook (Titusville United Way), Instagram (uw_titusvillepa) and Twitter (uw_titusvillepa). United Way staff will place it in a “Random Acts of Kindness” photo frame and share it with followers.
For more information regarding “Random Acts of Kindness,” contact United Way of the Titusville Region at (814) 827-1322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.