Bullying is an issue that many think stop when you graduate from school.
For residents in the Billie Browne Building and Central Towers, bullying has been an issue for years. The seniors form cliques, and as can happen with school children, the environment where they spend much of their time can become toxic.
The Titusville Housing Authority and Crawford County came together to try to help remedy the situation, as the authority recently received anti-bullying training, which was covered by Crawford County Human Services.
This week, the Crawford County Commissioners approved $1,800 to be used for senior anti-bullying training for residents and staff. Crawford County Human Services had the money in the budget, and after a representative attended a Titusville Housing Authority meeting, the available funds and the need for the training matched up.
Crawford County Human Services Director Gail Kelly told The Herald that if there is training available, she always wants to see it used.
“If the training is out there and it fits under the umbrella, we try to fund it,” she said. Kelly also said that if the training was successful there is a possibility it could come to Meadville too. “It might be something they want,” she said.
For Alexa Vroman, Executive Director of the Titusville Housing Authority, this was something that she had known for years needed to happen.
“Bullying has been a problem for our seniors for many years,” said Vroman. As the county has no such training for senior bullying, Vroman had recently by chance stumbled upon a program in Pittsburgh and approached the county to see if they would fund it.
Vroman said that when it comes to bullying, especially in regards to senior citizens, it is a problem not only for Titusville.
According to the World Health Organization, one in six people aged 60 years or older have experienced some form of abuse in a community setting during the past year.
“It’s a widespread problem,” said Vroman. “And its a problem the general public is unaware of.”
The anti-bullying training was provided by Pamela Countouris, bullying prevention trainer and consultant. Countouris spent an hour with residents and two hours with staff learning how to combat bullying in the living facilities. Countouris spent the time teaching residents and staff tools for what to do when bullying occurs.
Vroman said that part of what she tried to teach to the residents is that it only takes one person to speak up. If every resident learns to take ownership in having a safe space for seniors to live, bullying can be eliminated.
“She taught them that we don’t do that here, and that this is their home,” said Vroman.
The sessions were well attended by the residents. At the Central Towers close to a third of the residents came to the session.
Vroman said that since the training, the housing authority is looking at implementing and putting forth policies to help stop the bullying problem.
Vroman said that moving forward, she would like to see this training become more commonplace for places where seniors live together. She would like residents to come to meetings and make sure to notify staff when issues occur.
“We are trying to do something about it,” said Vroman.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
